Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Amendment Act to preserve India’s vast resources: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Dr. Singh was delivering a keynote address on ‘Border States and National Security’, at an event organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), here today.

Citizenship Amendment Act to preserve India’s vast resources: Dr. Jitendra Singh
Speaking about the bordering states, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has placed border areas on high priority and a lot of initiatives have been taken for bordering areas. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is going to preserve India's vast resources, both natural and human resources. He said that awareness needs to be generated about this aspect. Dr. Singh was delivering a keynote address on 'Border States and National Security', at an event organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), here today.

Speaking about the bordering states, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has placed border areas on high priority and a lot of initiatives have been taken for bordering areas. He said that during the last five-six years, there has been an entirely different approach on how to approach the border security.

Speaking about Jammu & Kashmir, this approach of Government has sent signals both ways; across the borders and to those living at the international borders. He added that this has uplifted the morale of the people living in the bordering areas.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government has taken cognizance of the difficulties faced by the people living in the border areas. He spoke about many initiatives taken by the Government for them, such as constructing bunkers, toilets, Seema Bhawans and provision of cattle insurance, among others. This has been possible because of the extreme sensitivity of the Government towards these people, he added.

Speaking about the border states, the Minister said that North East India has a huge bordering area along with many countries. The abrogation of Article 370 is primarily associated with the Northernmost bordering the state of India. He said that we owe to pay tribute to the efforts of security forces deployed at the borders. At the same time, he said, we need to understand the people living near the bordering areas and respect their courage, as they are the first ones to face the burnt in case of any disturbance. He added that their situation is not only security-related but also has a socio-cultural impact on them.

The Minister said that security forces are perpetually in the war mode nowadays. Earlier the security forces were trained to fight an enemy from cross-borders and not the anti-nation elements within the country, he added. The Minister said that militancy and cross-border terrorism have become a serious challenge. He added that the entire security dynamics have changed over the years, consequently, the obligation of security forces has also changed.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the 'Look East Policy' has been changed to 'Act East Policy'. Emphasizing the socio-cultural proximity of NE states with the bordering countries, the Minister said that these areas share common eating habits, a common culture, and other aspects. But at the same time, that does not obliviate the importance of security. The Minister said that peace and development are reciprocal in relation. If peace is not there, the development cannot happen. Similarly, if development is not there, it gives a breeding ground for unrest. The Minister said that the North East has undergone a huge transformation during recent years. Various steps have been taken to boost rail, air and road connectivity, he added. He said that a train has been started from Itanagar to New Delhi i.e. Arunachal Express. He added that a train will soon be flagged off to Bangladesh from North East. He also spoke about Sikkim Airport. The Minister said that to boost start-ups in North East, the Venture fund has been started by the DoNER Ministry. The Minister also said that a citrus fruit park has been set up in Mizoram with Israeli collaboration. He said that these initiatives have been taken by the Government based on the understanding of the issues of bordering areas.

The DG, IDSA, Amb. Sujan R. Chinoy and representatives of bordering states and associated agencies also attended the event, among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday. The government has directed P...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police submits draft charges against accused in court

The police on Wednesday submitted the draft charges against all the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in Punes session court. Arun Thomas Ferreria, Rona Jacob Wilson, Sudhir Pralhad Dhawale are among 19 accused against whom charges have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019