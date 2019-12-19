Santosh Gangwar lays foundation stone of ESI Hospital in Vijaynagaram

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment laid the foundation stone of ESI Hospital, Vijaynagaram, Andhra Pradesh today. Smt Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Dy. Chief Minister & Minister for Tribal Welfare, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh was the Chief Guest of the function.

Shri Gangwar informed about various initiatives taken by the government to provide better health care and services to the workforce of India. He said that 159 hospitals in the country are providing ESIC services and 47 out of them are run by ESIC and rest by State Governments. The Minister said that a recruitment drive has been initiated to fill the post of medical staff in hospitals of ESIC.

The 100 bedded ESI Hospital in Vijaynagaram will be built over five acres area with an estimated cost of Rs. 75.26 Crores. The hospital will consist of G+2 levels, including residential campus and will be equipped with all modern medical facilities like OPD, Wards, Labs and Emergency Facility. This hospital will help in catering to the needs of two north-eastern districts of Andhra Pradesh viz. Srikakulam and Vijaynagaram, that currently has over 1 lakh IPs and 3.88 lakh beneficiaries who are taking secondary care treatment at Vishakhapatnam.

In Andhra Pradesh, initially, the ESI Scheme was implemented centre wise with just 4 centers viz. Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru and Vishakhapatnam w.e.f. 09.10.1955. The scheme was gradually extended to 136 centers. Presently, the scheme is in force in 663 mandals of Andhra Pradesh with over 42,880 Employers, 12,90,051 IPs, and 43,39,208 Beneficiaries. The ESI Scheme is administered in Andhra Pradesh through 1 Regional Office, 2 Sub-Regional Offices and 22 Branch Offices. Medical services to the beneficiaries are being provided through 4 ESIS Hospitals, 3 Diagnostic Centres, 78 ESIS Dispensaries, 79 Panel Clinics and mobile dispensaries in 34 centers. For providing secondary care and super specialty treatment, tie-up arrangements have been made with 38 private hospitals in all districts and at important centers.

Shri Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour and Employment, Training & Factories, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh assured full cooperation of State Govt. in running the upcoming hospital. The other dignitaries present during the event acknowledged the efforts of the central govt. and assured the state government cooperation. The project is expected to be completed in two years. After construction of this hospital of ESIC, the same will be handed over to State Govt. for running it.

(With Inputs from PIB)

