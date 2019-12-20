Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh tops chart with 13,839 schools celebrating Fit India Week

During this week, various activities like Yoga, free-hand exercises, sports competitions, painting competitions, and essay and debate competitions on fitness were organized by the schools to emphasize the importance of fitness in a student’s life.

Again, Andhra Pradesh leads the movement with a whopping 8,117 – the highest number of Fit India-ranked schools across India. It is followed by Karnataka with 5,989 schools. Image Credit: Pixabay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call has laid a wonderful foundation for the Fit India movement, launched on August 29 this year. In his popular radio show Mann Ki Baat, Modi, on 24th November, urged all the schools to celebrate Fit India Week in December and get themselves enrolled in the Fit India Star Rankings.

The Fit India School week has so far been organized by 26,845 schools. Andhra Pradesh tops the chart with 13,839 Fit India Schools celebrating FIT India Week. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are distant second & third with 1,967 and 1,504 schools respectively.

Currently, the Fit India Flag has been obtained by 21,344 schools. Again, Andhra Pradesh leads the movement with a whopping 8,117 – the highest number of Fit India-ranked schools across India. It is followed by Karnataka with 5,989 schools.

Some of the schools have demonstrated their commitment in a very creative way like Arwachin International School, New Delhi - they have created a song for FIT INDIA, which has been composed and sung by the faculty and students itself. Similarly, Kendriya Vidyalaya of Sector 8, R K Puram has put up a unique show of fitness acts with its students. N.Netra of Zee Litera School, Karur, Tamil Nadu and R.Tejaswi of Saibaba Central School, Andhra Pradesh have impressed everyone with their phenomenal artwork on the topic.

The Fit India School Ranking system is the first-ever fitness rating for schools introduced in India. Under this, the schools are given a Fit India Flag and 3-star and a 5-star rating, depending on the fitness levels of the students and teachers, infrastructure available and their participation in fitness activities. Obtaining FIT India Flag is a precondition for getting FIT India school ranking.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

