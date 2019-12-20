MAEF and CWC to launch awareness campaign on Citizenship Act and NRC: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that the "Mountain of Truth" cannot be hidden by "Bushes of Lies".

While chairing a joint meeting of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation and Central Waqf Council in New Delhi today, Shri Naqvi said that some people are involved in a conspiracy to "hijack peace and truth by malafide misinformation" over the Citizenship Act and the NRC.

Shri Naqvi said that Members of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation and Central Waqf Council will launch an awareness campaign across the country on the Citizenship Act and the NRC to demolish the "malafide misinformation and fake fabricated propaganda" being carried out by some people for their "narrow interests".

Shri Naqvi said that as a part of the awareness campaign, Members of MAEF and CWC will meet the common people, religious representatives, educational institutes, social organisations and brief them on the Citizenship Act and the NRC.

Shri Naqvi said that some people are conspiring to disturb the peace and harmony in the country and "Anarchy on NRC" is evidence of this conspiracy. The fact is that the NRC, started in 1951 in Assam is limited only to Assam. Linking the citizenship of Muslims and NRC is a blatant lie. The NRC process in Assam has not been completed yet. Those people who have not found a place in the list, can appeal to tribunals and also courts. The Government is also helping such people.

Shri Naqvi said that those people who are trying to "hijack peace through rumor and malafide misinformation" should understand that they will be failed in their conspiracy. "Satyamev Jayte" will demolish political propaganda of "Jhuthmev Jayte".

Shri Naqvi said that our strength of unity and harmony has gained respect for India across the world. We should not let the fabric of this strength of unity and harmony be weakened in any circumstances.

Shri Naqvi also said that there is no question mark or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other city due to the Citizenship Act. Citizenship Amendment Act is to provide citizenship and not to take away the citizenship of any person. Minorities in India are an equal partner in the development process.

Shri Naqvi said that we have to defeat "Conspiracy to create Confusion" by those people who are mixing the Citizenship Act and NRC. We have to remain cautious of "Evils of Misinformation".

(With Inputs from PIB)

