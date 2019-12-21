Gazprom will pay Ukraine $2.9 bln to resolve legal row

Russian gas giant Gazprom announced details of a new gas transit deal with Ukraine and said it would pay Kyiv $2.9 billion to resolve the legal row.

Gazprom also said that under the agreements with Kyiv reached on Friday all Ukraine's claims on which there had yet to be a ruling in courts would be withdrawn.

