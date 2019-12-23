Left Menu
Police arrest man for being involved in business robbery

“It is alleged that on Friday, three unknown men entered business premises on Musgrave Road and accosted the employees at gunpoint,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

"Police officers recognized the man as one of the robbery suspects caught on CCTV cameras. The suspect was immediately detained by police," SAPS said.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly being involved in a business robbery in Durban.

The suspects robbed the employees of an undisclosed amount of cash, watches and an employee's bag.

"A case of business robbery was opened at the Berea police station for investigation. Whilst police were busy with the investigation, an unknown man arrived at the police station to report that his vehicle was hijacked.

The vehicle used in the robbery was recovered in Chesterville.

In another incident, three people aged between 27 and 42 were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a taxi owner in Newcastle.

Last Wednesday, a 40-year-old taxi owner was on Iscor Road when five unknown men opened fire at his vehicle and drove off.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The arrested suspects will be charged for attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

"We are concerned with the level of violence directed at those in the taxi industry by people who are driven by greed. We remain determined to root out criminal elements within the taxi industry and there will be no mercy for those who terrorize the citizens of this country," KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said.

In a separate incident, police also arrested four people in connection with the alleged murder of a couple in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Last Thursday, police followed up on reports of a couple who went missing with their vehicle the previous night in Bhamshela. The couple was found dead at Wolongo Reserve.

"They were allegedly shot and battered with a hammer. A four-pound hammer was found next to the deceased," SAPS said.

On Wednesday, the woman received a call from a female to collect stokvel money that was owed to her.

She left with her husband but shortly afterward, the family received a call from an unknown person who demanded a ransom for the release of the couple.

A case of kidnapping was opened at Nsuze police station.

The suspects face charges of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of the suspected stolen property.

"I wish to commend the investigation team who worked around the clock to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book. We hope that the family will find comfort knowing that these cold-blooded killers will pay the price for their cruelty," Jula said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

