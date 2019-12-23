Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria on bilateral goodwill visit to Egypt

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff is on a bilateral goodwill visit to Egypt from 24 to 28 Dec 2019.

The Chief of Air Staff is scheduled to visit various operational and training establishments of the Egyptian Air Force and also interact with senior officials of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The visit would provide an impetus towards enhancing defense cooperation between the two Air Forces as well as strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between India and Egypt.

(With Inputs from PIB)

