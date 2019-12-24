VP Naidu urges people to cherish values that Jesus Christ symbolized

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on the eve of Christmas today.

In a message to the nation, he said that the story of Jesus Christ is a saga of truth, love, and hope and added that Christ embraced humanity with all its flaws and imperfections and loved them unconditionally.

Shri Naidu urged people to cherish the values that Jesus Christ symbolized. "Let us be more compassionate to those who are less fortunate than us and do our best to build a better world on the strong foundations of peace, tolerance, and harmony", he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.