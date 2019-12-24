Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-French protests disrupt output at Total's Grandpuits refinery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:40 IST
UPDATE 2-French protests disrupt output at Total's Grandpuits refinery

Total's Grandpuits refinery near Paris is producing at a reduced rate after the CGT union voted to halt output as part of nationwide protests against a pensions reforms, the French energy company said on Tuesday.

A Total spokesman said the 102,000 barrels-per-day refinery would continue to produce until Dec. 30 when the union will hold another general assembly meeting. It can take several days to securely shut down refinery operations, while Total may be able to keep it running for a short period by using rotating teams of non-unionized workers.

The spokesman said three of Total's other refineries in France - Normandy, Feyzin, and Donges - were operating normally on Tuesday, with products leaving the refineries. At its La Mede biorefinery, products were still being blocked from leaving due to the industrial action.

The spokesman said product supply to Total's petrol stations were improving with just 90 stations running dry compared with 114 the previous day. The hardline CGT trade union has vowed to ramp up protest action, particularly in the oil sector and including shutting down oil facilities, to try to force the government to withdraw the planned reforms.

French Ecology and Energy Ministry reiterated on Tuesday that six of France's seven crude oil refineries were producing and distributing normally, and only Grandpuits was facing difficulties shipping its products. "French oil logistics is robust because of a dense network of 200 depots, linked to refineries by pipelines, river barges, or rail, and distribution by trucks for the last kilometers to service stations," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that only two depots were facing supply difficulties. "There is, therefore, no cause for concern," it said, cautioning drivers against rushing to fill up tanks. The ministry said French oil stocks were at a good level.

Industrial action against President Emmanuel Macron's reforms has also crippled train services over the past two weeks. The action, which started on Dec. 5, has cost French national railway company SNCF around 400 million euros ($443 million), CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou, told Le Monde newspaper on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's office said it would restart talks with unions on pension reform on Jan. 7. Separate talks will also be held with teachers' and hospital workers' unions from Jan. 13, the government said. Unions have already scheduled more demonstrations for Jan. 9 against the reforms, which would scrap special regimes for sectors like the railways and make people work to 64 to draw a full pension.

($1 = 0.9023 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

'I'll be back' within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows

Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Reuters he plans to return to his home country by next Christmas, after going into exile in neighboring Argentina following a disputed election.In an interview in Buenos Aires, where Morales found ref...

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...

Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: No damage to Goa's claim,

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a recent letter by the Union environment ministry to Karnataka on a project on the Mahadayi river does not damage the rightful claim of his state. Karnataka and Goa are embroiled in a disput...

China calls on the U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords

China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last years summit in Singapore.China calls on the US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019