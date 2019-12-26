Left Menu
FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

She remarked that DRI continues to play an immense role in countering smuggling as well as in preserving the cultural heritage and environment of the country.


Smt. Sitharaman congratulated all officers and staff of DRI on their commitment to duty and determined and collaborative efforts to counter smuggling activities in the country. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman formally released a postage stamp to commemorate the distinguished service and glorious contribution by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in protecting the nation.

After releasing the stamp, the Union Finance Minister congratulated DRI on the excellent performance of its officers. She remarked that DRI continues to play an immense role in countering smuggling as well as in preserving the cultural heritage and environment of the country. The challenges faced by the organization continue to grow with the adoption of innovative modes of smuggling and called for increasing the concerted efforts of DRI. She stressed the critical need for training the officers of DRI in using technology and data analytics to be able to inspire the confidence in its citizens and deter smugglers. Smt. Sitharaman congratulated all officers and staff of DRI on their commitment to duty and determined and collaborative efforts to counter smuggling activities in the country.

Besides the Finance Minister, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs; Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary; Shri Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts, and Members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs and officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

