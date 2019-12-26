Restructuring Railway Board to provide better services to passengers: Chairman

Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board has said the restructuring of Railway Board was a long pending reform suggested by many reform committees constituted on Railways. The reforms as suggested by various committees from time to time including Prakash Tandon Committee (1994) have been largely adopted. Addressing media persons, Shri Yadav said that the idea of restructuring the Railway Board is to provide cohesiveness and consequently better services to passengers and freight customers. In the new restructured Railway Board, there will be one CRB/CEO and four members on functional basis Member Infrastructure, Member Rolling Stock & Traction, Member Operation & Business Development, and Member Finance. Independent Members will be inducted in Railway Board as non-executive Members who will be in an advisory role. They will not be involved in the day-to-day functioning of Railways. The modalities of restructuring the Railway Board will be decided by an alternative mechanism. An exact number of non-executive Members will be decided by the Government. The idea to unify all eight services of Indian Railways into one service namely the Indian Railways Management Service is to break the departmentalism and make officers work in cohesion for the development of Railways.

Shri Yadav said that officers of Indian Railways only will be considered for CEO post and no outsider will be posted as CEO. Secondly, the career growth of Indian Railways officers is assured. No officer of Indian Railways shall be at a disadvantage in this new restructured service. He also added that offering apex level to the General Managers is a step to empower them for better coordination with State authorities to take decisions swiftly and independently. This will enable Railway Board to concentrate on policy framing, strategic planning, and coordination of Zonal Railways.

Shri Yadav said that the priority of Indian Railways is to improve infrastructure and remove the bottlenecks. Indian Railway is aiming to run trains at 160 kmph on Kolkata-Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai corridor. We are hopeful that 3000 route kilometers of dedicated freight corridor will be completed by 2021. In the next 10 years, Indian Railways will have an independent dedicated freight corridor on all freight routes. Indian Railways aims to run trains on-demand and redevelop stations under PPP mode.

In the last five years, Railways investment has increased 3 to 4 times and projects have been prioritized into supercritical and critical to speed up upgradation of infrastructure. Railways have set a high growth target and to achieve this nimble and cohesive decision-making is the foremost requirement.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.