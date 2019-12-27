Dr. Vardhan, Kiren Rijiju meet for charting convergent action to popularise fitness

"In a significant move, it has been decided that there shall be a convergence of activities of the Ministries of Health & Family Welfare, and Youth Affairs and Sports for giving thrust to the national 'Fit India' movement, that was launched by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji earlier this year to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives". This was stated by Dr. Harsh Vardhan after he met Shri Kiren Rijiju, MoS (I/c) Youth Affairs and Sports yesterday, for charting the convergent actions of the two Ministries for greater visibility and synergy towards popularising fitness in the country in various age groups.

He added that the Ministry shall be engaging with all institutions of the Health Ministry along with other medical institutions and organisations such as IMA to create nationwide consciousness about fitness and wellness. The Ministry shall also actively engage with the state governments, the state Health Ministers and principals of various medical colleges. Additionally, this shall be taken forward with the frontline health functionaries that implement the National Health Mission (NHM) in close association with the communities.

The thrust for popularising the Fit India movement shall now see the convergence of activities of both the Ministries, as the goal of this national movement is to encourage people towards positive, preventive and promotive health and wellness, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated. This becomes all the more significant as the world over the burden of non-communicable disease is growing due to our changing patter of lifestyle. "Fitness forms an integral part of wellness, and with this, in view, we have already included various activities such as yoga, meditation, daily physical activities, jumba, etc., in the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centers (HWCs) across the country", Dr. Harsh Vardhan said. In some states such as Gujarat, Shirodhara is also practiced in some HWCs."Even simple actions such as walking, cycling, stretching during our office and work hours, along with gyming and jogging help in keeping us fit and healthy", he added.

Encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle with healthy eating habits has been one of the primary focus of the Health Ministry, he said. "We have launched the 'Eat Right India' initiative of FSSAI which has seen various promotional activities being rolled out, including the ongoing Eat Right Mela at Jawaharlal Nehra Stadium", Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated. FSSAI is also creating awareness about transfats in processed foods.

Ms. Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Shri Radheyshyam Julaniya, Sports Secretary, Shri Pawan Agarwal, CEO (FSSAI) and senior officers of the Health Ministry were also present during the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

