Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs to hold consultative meeting on DAY-NULM

The workshop will also take up the issue of skill development of urban beneficiaries in the plumbing sector apart from detailed deliberations on the implementation of the Street Vendors Act.

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs is promoting Shehri Samridhi Utsav as a platform of making a more significant, out of the ordinary impact in the lives of beneficiaries under DAY-NULM. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will be organizing a consultative meeting at New Delhi on December 30, 2019; with all States and UTs to set out the framework for Shehri Samrddhi Utsav (SSU) 2020. The workshop is going to discuss the learnings from the first edition of the SSU 2019 and chalk out the strategy and roadmap for the coming edition of SSU 2020, which will be organised from March 28 to April 12, 2020. The workshop will be attended by the officials from the State Urban Livelihoods Missions, State Skill Development Missions, and other partners besides the officials from Ministry. This is an effort at the Co-creating action plan for SSU 2020 with states as an important process to ensure that the deliverables are realistic and inclusive.

The workshop will also take up the issue of skill development of urban beneficiaries in the plumbing sector apart from detailed deliberations on the implementation of the Street Vendors Act. It is also planned to distribute Systematic Progressive Analytical Real Time Ranking (SPARK) 2018-19 awards to the winning States for their excellent performances in the implementation of DAY-NULM during the FY 2018-19. Collaboration with e-Commerce portals for onboarding of high-quality products made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) is also one of the items during SSU 2020. In addition to providing access to a wider customer base to locally made products of SHGs, the initiative will also be useful in capacity building of the women entrepreneurs in the skills of branding, digital marketing, and financial management.

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs is promoting Shehri Samridhi Utsav as a platform of making a more significant, out of the ordinary impact in the lives of beneficiaries under DAY-NULM. The deliberations in the workshop are expected to bring out the best course of action from the state and other partners to organize the ensuing Shehri Samridhi Utsav to achieve the goals set out. The SSU 2019 succeeded in extending the outreach of the Mission to the most vulnerable sections of the urban population, showcasing its initiatives and facilitating access of Self-Help Group (SHG) members to the other government schemes by covering over 15.60 lakh members from urban SHGs.

