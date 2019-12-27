Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alliance Air starts flights from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru under RCS-UDAN

This airport is operationalized under the RCS-UDAN of Govt. of India to fulfill the long-awaited demand of the people.

Alliance Air starts flights from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru under RCS-UDAN
Until now, the people had the option to travel by train which takes more than 15 hours or travel 13 hours by road to reach Mysuru from Gulbarga. Image Credit: ANI

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, started daily direct flight operations from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and onward to Mysuru under the RCS-UDAN scheme, today. The Kalaburagi airport was built by the Airport Authority of India in collaboration with State Government. This airport is operationalized under the RCS-UDAN of Govt. of India to fulfill the long-awaited demand of the people. The development of this airport has paved a way for direct connectivity to the state headquarters and other commercial centers.

Until now, the people had the option to travel by train which takes more than 15 hours or travel 13 hours by road to reach Mysuru from Gulbarga. Now, natives can travel at ease by taking a 3-hour flight. The commencement of flight operations on this route will also ensure easy connectivity for the pilgrims.

Alliance Air currently connects 59 destinations, with the addition of Kalaburagi there will be 60 stations in Alliance air's ambit. With the commencement of the Kalaburagi-Bangalore-Mysuru route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 238 routes under RCS-UDAN.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits another opening record as investors cheer China data

Wall Street opened at another record high, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.95 points, or 0.19, at the...

With silver medal at Sultan of Johor Cup, Indian Junior men's hockey team look forward in 2020

The year 2019 saw the Indian Junior mens team remain consistent in their overall performance while they improved their overall fitness and also saw the return of Dilpreet Singh in the forward line after he last played in the 2018 Mens World...

Attari to Kanyakumari cycle expedition to be held in Oct 2020

A multi-stage bicycle expedition would be organised from Attari on Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab to Kanyakumari next October, it was announced here on Friday. The HindAyan cyclothon is slated to start on October 17. Any amateur cyclist in...

Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP's Gorakhpur

Amid heavy deployment of forces, Friday prayers passed off peacefully and children carrying the national flag distributed flowers among the people in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur. Members of Muslim community observed fast roza and prayed after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019