Investigator team assembled after tourists robbed in Phalaborwa

A special team of investigators has been assembled to track down the suspects who attacked and robbed tourists in Phalaborwa last week.

A group of at least three armed men allegedly forcefully entered a holiday house on a plot in Siloque, Phalaborwa at approximately 8 pm on 26 December 2019.

The suspects held nine foreign tourists at gunpoint and robbed them of valuables which included a laptop, 10 cellphones, jewelry and over R5 000 in cash. The suspects fled the scene using the victims' rented Mercedes Benz ML which was later found abandoned in the bushes next to the main road about 10km from the scene.

The police in Phalaborwa have launched a massive manhunt following the house robbery.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole's office said in a statement that he has been briefed by the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba.

Lieutenant General Ledwaba has mobilized the 72 Activation Plan by assembling a team of investigators to track down the suspects and bring them to book.

Earlier this month General Sitole and the Director-General in the Department of Tourism entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to decisively deal with crime against tourists, both foreign and domestic.

"Among the pledges made was increased police visibility in hotspot areas as well as to train the existing Tourist Monitors as police reservists which will help serve as a force multiplier at tourist destinations," said General Sitole.

This highlights the seriousness with which the government views the safety of visitors to its shores.

"We, therefore, want to make an earnest appeal to the South African society to mobilize against criminals committing these heinous deeds," said General Sitole.

Police have appealed to anyone who has any information on this latest crime to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or information may be provided via the MySAPSApp. Callers/users may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.