Phase-1 services of DGCA project launched by Civil Aviation Secretary

Phase-1 services of the e-Governance (eGCA) project of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was launched by Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil, here today. Present at the event were senior officers of DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation. The services were launched on the new DGCA website (www.dgca.gov.in).

With this launch, the issue of Commercial Pilot License (CPL-A) with Flight Radio Telephony Operators License (FRTOL) and Instrument Rating has been automated. The applicants would now be able to fill up their flying details through the DGCA portal, after getting themselves registered. Subsequently, after getting the flying details verified by the Chief Flight Instructors / Dy. Chief Flight Instructors, the applicants would be able to submit their applications for issuance of CPL-A online to DGCA. The DGCA would, after scrutiny of the application, issue license in plastic card form with QR code having all the necessary details.

Rolling out the CPL-A in automated form would help in expediting the process of the issue of these licenses and would do away with manual handling and processing of applications. With this rollout, almost seven hundred aspirant pilots would be benefited every year.

Besides the issue of CPL-A, the issue of Class 1 renewal Medical Assessment to the aspirant pilots has also commenced though eGCA. This will facilitate the timely issue of the Medical Assessment Certificate to the aspirant pilots.

In subsequent phases, other services of DGCA will also be automated. The eGCA project is being implemented with TCS as a Service Provider and PWC as a Project Management Consultant. The project has been conceptualized for automation of the processes and functions of DGCA. The project will provide a strong base for IT infrastructure and service delivery framework. The project envisages an end-to-end solution including various software applications, connectivity with all the regional offices, a 'portal' for the dissemination of information and for providing online and speedy service delivery in a secure environment. The project would enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA and would ensure transparency and accountability in all DGCA functions. The eGCA project is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.