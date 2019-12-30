Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany takes nuclear plant offline, final six to close over two years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 18:31 IST
Germany takes nuclear plant offline, final six to close over two years
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany will take another step towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power when EnBW pulls the plug on the Philippsburg 2 power station on New Year's Eve, leaving half a dozen plants still to close over the next two years.

The government decided to shut down the 17 reactors in operation at the time of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, when a tsunami flooded the coastal facility and knocked out its backup generators. Fukushima, the worst nuclear disaster since a reactor blew up at Chernobyl in Soviet-era Ukraine in 1986, forced the evacuation of 154,000 people from surrounding areas contaminated with radiation.

"Every nuclear power station that is turned off is a success for the decades-long struggle against dangerous atomic energy," said Olaf Brandt, head of the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND). Regional power company EnBW on Monday said that Philippsburg 2, located near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, would be taken off the grid at 7 pm (1800 GMT).

The shutdown will take only a few hours to complete. In 2020 Philippsburg 2's two cooling towers will be knocked down, kicking off demolition work that will take 10 to 15 years to complete. Neighboring Philippsburg 1, taken offline in 2011, is already being dismantled. Total costs for the exercise are estimated by EnBW at 7.5 billion euros ($8.4 billion) and will be covered by reserves built up by the power utility.

Critics of Germany's energy strategy say that phasing out nuclear power leaves it excessively reliant on nuclear or coal-fired power imported from neighboring countries to cover shortfalls in the environmentally friendly wind and solar power. Industry association BDEW estimates that nuclear reactors accounted for about 12% of German power generation in 2019, down from 30% in 2000. Over the same period, the share of power from renewable sources has risen to 40%. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by David Goodman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

CBI busts bribery racket, books Delhi woman and two Andhra businessmen

The CBI has busted a bribery racket allegedly run by a Delhi-based woman who had demanded Rs 70 lakh from two Andhra Pradesh-based businessmen to get their work done in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, officials said on Monday. Monika Gill, a...

Meerut SP did what police, patriot should do: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday backed Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh, who is at the centre of a row for his go to Pakistan comments to some protestors, saying he did what a police officer and a patriot should do. The SP did what p...

Indonesia protests to China over border intrusion near South China Sea

Indonesia said on Monday it had protested to Beijing over the presence of a Chinese coastguard vessel in its territorial waters near the disputed South China Sea, saying it marked a violation of sovereignty. The boat trespassed into Indones...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

AS Roma is in talks with a group led by U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin looking to buy the Italian Serie A soccer club, it said on Monday. OLYMPICS-2020ASBESTOSTokyo 2020 to take measures after asbestos found at venue Asahi TOKYO, Dec 30 Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019