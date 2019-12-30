CACS project shall facilitate prevent unauthorized entry into airport: H.S. Puri

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Civil Aviation launched the Biometric enabled Centralised Access Control System (CACS) and 'e-BCAS Project Training Module' here, today, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Civil aviation(MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The two projects launched are important milestones to enhance security and ease of doing business at airports.

Covering 43 Airports of AAI and 5 Joint Venture airports at present, the CACS project is aimed to digitize the employee movement process at the airports. This multi-layered security system encompasses the uniqueness of the Airport Entry Permit (AEP)users, biometric authentication in addition to PIN-based identity verification through contactless smart card technology, which manages access of personnel along with RFID based automated vehicle access control system according to the region, terminal, zone, and gate access privileges. The cost of the card is Rs. 225, which shall be valid for three years. Biometric ID (Biometric enabled Centralised Access Control System having chip-embedded smart AEPs) thus issued, is non-duplicable.

An MoU was signed between ECIL and BCAS on 17th December 2015 with an overall investment of Rs.34.92 crore. The project aimed to digitize the existing mechanism at the airports and reduce human intervention systematically as until now employees were issued a laminated paper-based Aerodrome Entry Permit. Airports Authority of India successfully conducted SAT (Site Acceptance Test) at various airport i.e. Ahmedabad, Chennai & Kolkata recently.

Speaking at the event, Shri Hardeep S Puri said: "CACS project shall facilitate the ease of processing, enhanced security and prevent unauthorized entry into airport, alert authorities to an attempted intrusion or other irregularities for an immediate response; overall not only leading to ease of doing business, but also an enhanced security system." CACS project is bound to assist around 2 Lakhs employees of various stakeholders who move in & out of the airport on a daily basis, he added.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri also launched the 'e-BCAS Project: Training Module' aimed at helping more than 1.5 lac employees of various stakeholders by migrating from manual process of training to digital platform. The objective of the e-BCAS project is to make all the activities in the BCAS transparent, user-friendly, and efficient and above all, the project intends to provide an ease of doing business with the stakeholders.

All 29 Aviation Security Training Institutes (ASTIs) have been registered as User Entities and now they can make nominations for various courses online. Moreover, the system will also allow its users to check the approvals by BCAS, declaration of results and QR coded online certificate generation will also be done through this project only. This would result in making the entire training ecosystem of BCAS transparent as well as efficient.

Prior to the launch of this project, the whole process of training from the registration/ nominations to the approval of courses as well, declaration of the results, and issuance of certificates, etc. was being done manually. BCAS conducts training, testing and certification courses through its International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Certified ASTC (Aviation Security Training Centre, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi) and through approved Aviation Security Training Institutes (29 ASTIs as of now) of various Airlines, Airport operators, Aviation Security Group (ASG) and ASTIs of other entities. Apart from these, international courses by ICAO, Department for Transport, United Kingdom, and Transport Security Authority (USA) are conducted by ASTC in India.

