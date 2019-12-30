Left Menu
Development News Edition

CACS project shall facilitate prevent unauthorized entry into airport: H.S. Puri

Covering 43 Airports of AAI and 5 Joint Venture airports at present, the CACS project is aimed to digitize the employee movement process at the airports.

CACS project shall facilitate prevent unauthorized entry into airport: H.S. Puri
The two projects launched are important milestones to enhance security and ease of doing business at airports. Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Civil Aviation launched the Biometric enabled Centralised Access Control System (CACS) and 'e-BCAS Project Training Module' here, today, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Civil aviation(MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The two projects launched are important milestones to enhance security and ease of doing business at airports.

Covering 43 Airports of AAI and 5 Joint Venture airports at present, the CACS project is aimed to digitize the employee movement process at the airports. This multi-layered security system encompasses the uniqueness of the Airport Entry Permit (AEP)users, biometric authentication in addition to PIN-based identity verification through contactless smart card technology, which manages access of personnel along with RFID based automated vehicle access control system according to the region, terminal, zone, and gate access privileges. The cost of the card is Rs. 225, which shall be valid for three years. Biometric ID (Biometric enabled Centralised Access Control System having chip-embedded smart AEPs) thus issued, is non-duplicable.

An MoU was signed between ECIL and BCAS on 17th December 2015 with an overall investment of Rs.34.92 crore. The project aimed to digitize the existing mechanism at the airports and reduce human intervention systematically as until now employees were issued a laminated paper-based Aerodrome Entry Permit. Airports Authority of India successfully conducted SAT (Site Acceptance Test) at various airport i.e. Ahmedabad, Chennai & Kolkata recently.

Speaking at the event, Shri Hardeep S Puri said: "CACS project shall facilitate the ease of processing, enhanced security and prevent unauthorized entry into airport, alert authorities to an attempted intrusion or other irregularities for an immediate response; overall not only leading to ease of doing business, but also an enhanced security system." CACS project is bound to assist around 2 Lakhs employees of various stakeholders who move in & out of the airport on a daily basis, he added.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri also launched the 'e-BCAS Project: Training Module' aimed at helping more than 1.5 lac employees of various stakeholders by migrating from manual process of training to digital platform. The objective of the e-BCAS project is to make all the activities in the BCAS transparent, user-friendly, and efficient and above all, the project intends to provide an ease of doing business with the stakeholders.

All 29 Aviation Security Training Institutes (ASTIs) have been registered as User Entities and now they can make nominations for various courses online. Moreover, the system will also allow its users to check the approvals by BCAS, declaration of results and QR coded online certificate generation will also be done through this project only. This would result in making the entire training ecosystem of BCAS transparent as well as efficient.

Prior to the launch of this project, the whole process of training from the registration/ nominations to the approval of courses as well, declaration of the results, and issuance of certificates, etc. was being done manually. BCAS conducts training, testing and certification courses through its International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Certified ASTC (Aviation Security Training Centre, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi) and through approved Aviation Security Training Institutes (29 ASTIs as of now) of various Airlines, Airport operators, Aviation Security Group (ASG) and ASTIs of other entities. Apart from these, international courses by ICAO, Department for Transport, United Kingdom, and Transport Security Authority (USA) are conducted by ASTC in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Russia denounces US air strikes, Hezbollah attacks in Iraq

Moscow, Dec 30 AFP Russias foreign ministry on Monday called the exchange of strikes between Hezbollah and US forces in Iraq unacceptable, and called for restraint from both sides. We consider such actions unacceptable and counterproductive...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits

Wall Street slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations fueled a stock market rally this month.White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on M...

Report: Browns want to interview Ravens OC Roman

The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching vacancy, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Browns parted ways with Freddie Kitchens after one season 6-1...

UPDATE 1-Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources

Turkey is considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya as part of planned military support for the besieged government in Tripoli, four senior Turkish sources said on Monday, potentially bringing more foreign influence into the compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019