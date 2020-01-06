Left Menu
Development News Edition

DG NCC highlights NCC's role in empowering youth in nation-building

The DG NCC highlighted that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with 10 countries for Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).

DG NCC highlights NCC's role in empowering youth in nation-building
Lt Gen Chopra said the training philosophy of the NCC cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of the youth and expectations of the society. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Director-General of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra has emphasized that the NCC is committed to grooming the youth into responsible citizens who contribute immensely to nation-building. Addressing the annual press conference during the NCC Republic Day Camp (RDC) here today, the DG NCC highlighted the major role of NCC in empowering the youth in nation-building, creating social awareness, community development, environment protection, sports and adventure among them.

Lt Gen Chopra said the training philosophy of the NCC cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of the youth and expectations of the society. "The focus is now on personality development, leadership traits and improving soft skills of the cadets, so as to equip them for future challenges," he added.

The DG NCC highlighted that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with 10 countries for Youth Exchange Programme (YEP). However, to give the cadets a wider exposure, YEP with seven more countries is in an advanced stage of approval, he said.

The RDC 2020 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground on January 01, 2020. Lt Gen Chopra addressed the cadets & officials and asked the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity during the camp.

The aim of the RDC is to provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the country through important events that take place in the national capital during the run-up to the Republic Day as well as to enhance the personal traits of the cadets by strengthening their value system. Cadets attending the camp participate in a number of activities like cultural competitions, national integration awareness programme and various institutional training competitions.

A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, drawn from all 28 states and nine Union Territories (UTs), are participating in this month-long camp. They include cadets from UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and 120 cadets from the North Eastern Region. Portraying a reflection of 'Mini India', the camp will be visited by a number of dignitaries, including Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the Chief Minister of Delhi. The camp will culminate with the customary Prime Minister's rally on January 28.

A number of competitions will take place during the camp, wherein all 17 directorates compete for the coveted Prime Minister's Banner which is presented by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the PM rally. A large number of selected cadets will get an opportunity to participate in the prestigious Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Rajpath.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pak arrests main accused in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case

The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Mond...

Crimes against women in 2019 up nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan

Crimes against women increased nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan in 2019 with a total of 41,155 cases being registered, which is 13,561 more than the previous year. The maximum rise in crimes against women was in molestation 68 per cent while...

Stokes, Sibley leave South Africa facing record chase

Cape Town, Jan 6 AFP Ben Stokes launched an astonishing assault and Dom Sibley made an unbeaten century as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday. England declared their sec...

UPDATE 1-IAEA to report any relevant developments after Iran deal announcement

The U.N. atomic watchdog on Monday acknowledged Irans latest announcement on walking away, though reversibly, from its nuclear containment deal with major powers and said it would report any developments promptly to its member states.The In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020