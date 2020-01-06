DG NCC highlights NCC's role in empowering youth in nation-building

Director-General of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra has emphasized that the NCC is committed to grooming the youth into responsible citizens who contribute immensely to nation-building. Addressing the annual press conference during the NCC Republic Day Camp (RDC) here today, the DG NCC highlighted the major role of NCC in empowering the youth in nation-building, creating social awareness, community development, environment protection, sports and adventure among them.

Lt Gen Chopra said the training philosophy of the NCC cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of the youth and expectations of the society. "The focus is now on personality development, leadership traits and improving soft skills of the cadets, so as to equip them for future challenges," he added.

The DG NCC highlighted that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with 10 countries for Youth Exchange Programme (YEP). However, to give the cadets a wider exposure, YEP with seven more countries is in an advanced stage of approval, he said.

The RDC 2020 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground on January 01, 2020. Lt Gen Chopra addressed the cadets & officials and asked the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity during the camp.

The aim of the RDC is to provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the country through important events that take place in the national capital during the run-up to the Republic Day as well as to enhance the personal traits of the cadets by strengthening their value system. Cadets attending the camp participate in a number of activities like cultural competitions, national integration awareness programme and various institutional training competitions.

A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, drawn from all 28 states and nine Union Territories (UTs), are participating in this month-long camp. They include cadets from UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and 120 cadets from the North Eastern Region. Portraying a reflection of 'Mini India', the camp will be visited by a number of dignitaries, including Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the Chief Minister of Delhi. The camp will culminate with the customary Prime Minister's rally on January 28.

A number of competitions will take place during the camp, wherein all 17 directorates compete for the coveted Prime Minister's Banner which is presented by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the PM rally. A large number of selected cadets will get an opportunity to participate in the prestigious Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Rajpath.

(With Inputs from PIB)

