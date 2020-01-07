ILO concerned after building collapse leaves worker dead in Cambodia

And now to Cambodia where a building collapse in the coastal city of Kep left 36 workers dead and another 23 injured.

On Monday, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, issued a statement saying it was gravely concerned following Friday's incident.

The UN's labor agency also extended its deepest sympathy to the families and dependents of those killed and injured.

"This is the most fatal workplace accident in Cambodia in recent years and the second major tragedy of this type in less than seven months after a disastrous building collapse in Sihanouk Ville last June", the statement read.

ILO called for greater attention to be paid to the risks that thousands of workers face every day and demanded urgent action by authorities to improve safety and health in the workplace.

