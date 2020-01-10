Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate National Youth Festival 2020 on 12 Jan

The closing ceremony of the festival on 16th January will be graced by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Kiren Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate National Youth Festival 2020 on 12 Jan
The theme of the 23rd National Youth Festival 2020 is ‘FIT YOUTH FIT INDIA’ in pursuance of the goal of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for New India to be a fit India.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and State Government of Uttar Pradesh are jointly organizing 23rd National Youth Festival (NYF) 2020 at Indira Pratishthan, Lucknow from 12th to 16th January 2020. Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the NYF 2020 on 12th January on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the great Youth icon. The inauguration will be followed by cultural/musical performances by local and renowned artists.

The closing ceremony of the festival on 16th January will be graced by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Kiren Rijiju.

The Government has been organizing National Youth Festival (NYF) since 1995. The objective of NYF is to provide a platform to bring the youth of the country together in an attempt to provide them the opportunity to showcase their talents in various activities. It also provides an arena, by creating a mini-India, where youth interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. This blend of diverse socio-cultural milieu proves the Hon'ble Prime Minister's commitment and belief in 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The theme of the 23rd National Youth Festival 2020 is 'FIT YOUTH FIT INDIA' in pursuance of the goal of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for New India to be a fit India. NYF 2020 would leverage on the knowledge and ideas that Youth of today bring to the table where they are hugely connected and integrated through online and offline communication channels than ever before. The NYF 2020 intends to focus on bringing the attention of the Youth towards dialogue and discussions on selected thematic interfaces so that the outcome feeds into a National Level.

The National Youth Festival is like a mega National Integration Camp. NYF 2020 would have around 6000 participants (volunteers from NYKS, NSS, and local youth) from each State of the country. As the theme of 2020 NYF suggests, the youth will inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives which is essential to make new India a Fit India.

From 13th January to 16th January, different Competitive (Folk Dance, One Act Play, Hindustani Vocal Solo, Carnatic Vocal Solo, Elocution, harmonium Light, Tabla, Mridangam, Veena, Flute, Sitar, Guitar, Dances Manipuri, Odissi, Kuchupuri, Bharatnatyam, Kathak) and Non-Competitive Events (Young Artist Camp, Yuva Kriti, Food festival, Adventure Camp, Suvichar, Youth Convention) will be organized.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Romanian PM says aims to trigger snap election

Romanian liberal Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday he will try to trigger a snap parliamentary election by mid-year in an attempt to restore confidence after years of political instability. The European Union state is currently ex...

AIADMK will post big win in urban local body polls: Minister

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Friday said he was confident of the AIADMK registering a big victory in urban local body elections. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing Pongal gift package to r...

Always maintained we should wait for facts to emerge: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn on Friday said people should wait for proper facts to emerge before commenting on any matter after Delhi Police released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case. The police have said that one of the suspects was JNUSU ...

Bengal BJP takes out rally against 'worsening law and order'

The West Bengal BJP, having received a green signal from the Calcutta High Court, took out a rally in the city on Friday against the worsening law-and- order situation and rise in rape cases in the state. The high court, however, asked the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020