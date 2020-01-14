Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu pays tribute to farmers on occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal

In a message, VP paid tribute to the farmers for their relentless toil and said, “let us all resolve to return to our roots and protect our glorious culture, traditions, customs, arts, and festivals.”

VP Naidu pays tribute to farmers on occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal
The harvest festival signifies the beginning of Uttarayan and is dedicated to Sun God who is regarded as the symbol divinity and wisdom. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

In a message, VP paid tribute to the farmers for their relentless toil and said, "let us all resolve to return to our roots and protect our glorious culture, traditions, customs, arts, and festivals."

Following is the full text of the message -

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

The harvest festival signifies the beginning of Uttarayan and is dedicated to Sun God who is regarded as the symbol divinity and wisdom.

Throughout India, people celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. It is celebrated in different names in different parts of the country. In south India, it is popularly called as "Pongal & 'Makar Sankranti', 'Vishu' in Kerala, in Punjab and Haryana it is called 'Lohri', in Assam, it is called 'Bihu' and 'Khichdi festival' in Bihar.

This festival called by different names marks the beginning of a new season with thousands of people taking holy dips in sacred rivers. It basically celebrates the bounty of nature and is symbolized by the expression of profound gratitude to nature for nourishing and sustaining life.

Pongal festival is associated with agriculture and harvesting of the crops. It is marked by worshipping the Sun God and decorating the bullocks, plows, and sickles. A special puja is performed on the first day and farmers cut the newly harvested paddy with the consecrated tools.

Festivals are an inherent part of our great civilization and have a strong association with nature. They promote the message of togetherness, love, and brotherhood and are the occasions for families and their dear and near ones to come together and celebrate them.

On this auspicious occasion, let us pay tribute to our farmers for their relentless toil and let us all resolve to return to our roots and protect our glorious culture, traditions, customs, arts, and festivals. May this festival usher in greater prosperity, peace, and happiness in the country!"

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Rio medallists in Singapore golf showdown before Olympics

The three mens golf medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics will appear at the Singapore Open this week in a closely-watched showdown just months ahead of the Tokyo Games. Gold medallist Justin Rose, silver winner Henrik Stenson and third-pla...

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020