Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways and REMCL organize Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet

The meet was chaired by Member Traction, Railway Board, Shri Rajesh Tiwari. In the meet, Shri Tiwari gave an overview of Railways’ power scenario and the opportunities for various stakeholders in the renewable energy sector.

Indian Railways and REMCL organize Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet
In the meet, the experience of developers with Railways and key benefits of partnering with Indian Railways was showcased. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways and Railway Energy Management Company Ltd. (REMCL - a Joint Venture of Ministry of Railways & RITES Ltd.) organized a Renewable Energy Investors' Meet on 09th January 2020 in New Delhi. The objective of the Investors' Meet was to disseminate information about the opportunities available under renewable energy in Indian Railways. In the meet, the experience of developers with Railways and key benefits of partnering with Indian Railways was showcased.

The Investors' Meet was attended by leading financiers and institutions including Department for International Development, Government of United Kingdom (DFID), Asian Development Bank (ADB), GIZ from Germany, AFD from France, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) as well as leading renewable energy organizations such as Softbank Energy, L&T, Renew Power, Sembcorp, Amplus Solar, SunEdison, and Gensol. They shared their expectations of being partners in the journey of renewable energy of Indian Railways. The investors acknowledged the efforts of Indian Railways in leading the development of renewable energy in the country and expressed strong support to Indian Railways on the path of going green and achieving the net-zero carbon emissions target by 2030.

The meet was chaired by Member Traction, Railway Board, Shri Rajesh Tiwari. In the meet, Shri Tiwari gave an overview of Railways' power scenario and the opportunities for various stakeholders in the renewable energy sector. Shri Tiwari mentioned about the steps being undertaken by Indian Railways to reduce the cost of power procurement and the benefits of signing PPAs with Indian Railways such as low off-take risk and clarity on roof rights.

Chairman, REMCL, Shri Rajeev Mehrotra, CEO, REMCL, Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Additional Member, Electrical, Smt. Manju Gupta and other senior officials of Railway Board were also present during the meet.

Indian Railways has recently invited bids for 47 MW rooftop solar projects and 249 MW of wind-solar hybrid projects. This meet was supported under the Power Sector Reforms Programme, as a part of cooperation agreed in the MoU signed between UK's DFID and Indian Railways on 2nd December 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

No health checkups of workers by cement majors, committee tells NGT

Cement majors including Ultratech and Ambuja have not conducted any health checkups of workers involved in the loading and unloading of cement near a railway station here and facing respiratory and skin issues, the National Green Tribunal w...

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020