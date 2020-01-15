Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dimitrov promises audit of Bulgaria's environment ministry but activists are concerned

Dimitrov promises audit of Bulgaria's environment ministry but activists are concerned
Image Credit: Maxpixel

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Emil Dimitrov has been appointed as Bulgaria's new environment minister after prosecutors charged his predecessor.
  • Nearly 100,000 people in the country's Pernik region have faced severe water restrictions for two months.
  • The crisis has triggered a series of protests and prompted a no-confidence vote in the government.

Bulgaria's parliament approved Emil Dimitrov as environment minister on Wednesday after prosecutors charged his predecessor with deliberate mismanagement of a water crisis affecting a western region of the Balkan country. Nearly 100,000 people in the Pernik region have faced severe water restrictions for two months. The crisis has triggered a series of protests and prompted the opposition Socialists to press a no-confidence vote in the government.

Parliament's approval of Pernik-born Dimitrov, by 111 votes to 96 against, suggests Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's center-right government will also survive the no-confidence vote, expected to take place next week.

Dimitrov, proposed by Borissov's junior coalition partner, pledged to carry out a full audit at the environment ministry, but green activists expressed concern that he may lobby for businesses at the expense of green policies.

Bulgaria, a member of the European Union, faces serious environmental challenges, including air pollution from industrial emissions, river pollution, and deforestation. Prosecutors accuse the previous minister, Neno Dimov, of failing to take proper measures to avoid a critical draining of a dam that provides drinking water to Pernik and nearby villages despite many warnings and reports of its decreasing levels.

Dimov, who faces up to eight years in jail if convicted, has previously denied any wrongdoing and blamed the water crisis on dry weather and poor management of the local water facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

No health checkups of workers by cement majors, committee tells NGT

Cement majors including Ultratech and Ambuja have not conducted any health checkups of workers involved in the loading and unloading of cement near a railway station here and facing respiratory and skin issues, the National Green Tribunal w...

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020