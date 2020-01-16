Left Menu
UN peacekeepers protecting 400 civilians displaced by violence in CAR

The clashes took place on January 9th and involved the country’s armed forces and members of an armed group associated with the ex-Seleka coalition.

UN peacekeepers continue to conduct joint patrols with the Central African Republic’s Internal Security Forces to protect civilians. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turning to the Central African Republic, following clashes last week in the city of Alindao, the UN peacekeepers are now patrolling the city to protect civilians, including some 400 people displaced by the violence who have sought shelter at the UN base.

The UN Mission says that the situation is calm, despite continuing tensions. They are preparing to send a team to Alindao consisting of police, human rights, and justice, and prison officers to investigate the clashes.

Meanwhile, we also have an update on efforts to secure Bangui's PK5 neighborhood. The Mission says that all 13 bases of the ex-self-defense groups have now been dismantled. UN peacekeepers continue to conduct joint patrols with the Central African Republic's Internal Security Forces to protect civilians. The Mission has also launched an awareness campaign in the PK5 neighborhood to explain to the community its outreach and work to protect civilians.

(With Inputs from APO)

