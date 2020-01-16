Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian conflict subjects children to unabated violations of rights: UN report

“I am appalled by the flagrant disregard for the laws of war and the Convention on the Rights of the Child by all parties involved in the conflict”, said Commission chair, Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro.  

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:22 IST
Syrian conflict subjects children to unabated violations of rights: UN report
“I am appalled by the flagrant disregard for the laws of war and the Convention on the Rights of the Child by all parties involved in the conflict”, said Commission chair, Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro.   Image Credit: Twitter(@UNOCHA)

Nearly nine years of conflict in Syria has robbed boys and girls of their childhood and subjected them to "unabated violations of their rights", including being killed, maimed, displaced, forced to fight or subjected to torture, rape, and sexual slavery.

The findings come in the latest report by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria, released on Thursday.

"I am appalled by the flagrant disregard for the laws of war and the Convention on the Rights of the Child by all parties involved in the conflict", said Commission chair, Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro.

"While the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic has the primary responsibility for the protection of boys and girls in the country, all of the actors in this conflict must do more to protect children and preserve the country's future generation."

Dreams erased

The three-member Commission was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and record all violations of international law related to the Syrian conflict, which began in March 2011.

Its latest report is entitled: They have erased the dreams of my children - a quote taken from a 2012 interview with a woman discussing attacks on her village in Idlib.

The study is based on approximately 5,000 interviews conducted between September 2011 and October 2019 with Syrian children, but also eyewitnesses, survivors, relatives of survivors, medical professionals, defectors, members of armed groups, healthcare professionals, lawyers, and other affected communities.

The Commission said the use of cluster munitions, so-called thermobaric bombs and chemical weapons by pro-Government forces, have caused scores of child casualties.

Additionally, children's experiences in the conflict "have been deeply gendered."

Women and girls worst affected

Women and girls are "disproportionally affected" by sexual violence, and the threat of rape has led to restrictions in their movements. Girls have been confined to their homes, removed from school or faced obstacles to access health care.

Meanwhile, boys, particularly those 12 and over, have been arrested and kept in detention facilities and targeted for recruitment by armed groups and militia.

"The younger ones are very good fighters. They fight with enthusiasm and are fearless. Fighters who are 14 -17 years old are on the frontline", a person associated with an armed group told the authors.

The war has also had an impact on access to education, with more than 2.1 million children not regularly attending classes of any form.

"Urgent efforts are required by the Syrian Government to support as many children as possible to return to education. Armed groups holding territory also need to act with haste to facilitate access to education," said Karen AbuZayd, one of the commissioners.

Commit to protecting children

The report also expresses concern over the severe impact the conflict has had on children's long-term physical and mental health.

Large numbers of young Syrians now have disabilities as well as devastating psychological and development issues. Additionally, fighting has displaced some five million children.

As the mother in Idlib stated: "They have erased the dreams of my children. They have destroyed what we have built during our whole life; my daughter was so depressed when she found out that our house was burnt down. My other child, a three-year-old boy, is traumatized by the crisis. He is continuously drawing tanks."

The Commission members called on all sides to "commit in writing" to granting children special protection during wartime, in line with international law.

Other recommendations include ending child recruitment and taking child rights into consideration during military planning.

They stressed that displaced children also require protection, which includes the obligation to repatriate children with family ties to ISIL extremist fighters.

"States have well-defined obligations to protect children, including from statelessness. Failing to abide by such fundamental principles would be a clear derogation of duty," said Commissioner Hanny Megally.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry to host Rugby World Cup 2021 at Buckingham Palace

Almost a week after announcing his step-back from the royal duties, UKs Prince Harry on Thursday returned to work for the first time. In his first engagement with the Royal Family since the announcement of step-back, Prince Harry will host ...

New BJP chief asks Mizoram people to thank God as state is

Newly elected BJP Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka on Thursday said people should thank God that the state has been exempted from the purview of the new citizenship law. Vanlalhmuaka also slammed state Congress president Lal Thanhawla f...

South Africa v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Jan 16 AFP Scores at close of play on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St Georges Park on Thursday England, first inningsZ Crawley c Van der Dussen b Nortje 44 D Sibley c Elga...

Minister campaigns for BJP candidates inTelangana civic polls

Minister campaigns for BJP candidates inTelangana civic polls Hyderabad, Jan 16 PTI Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday campaigned in Mancherial and Peddapalli districts for BJP candidates for the urban bodies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020