Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Japan firms join global calls to ditch coal-fired power

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 04:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 04:31 IST
POLL-Japan firms join global calls to ditch coal-fired power

Japanese companies overwhelmingly feel Japan should shift away from its dependence on coal for power generation even though a third of firms say this would harm their business, a Reuters poll found, further evidence that the government is out of step with the global fight against climate change.

The monthly Reuters Corporate Survey may augment global pressure on Tokyo to temper its support for coal-fired power stations and the export of Japan's coal technology, as extreme weather conditions from bushfires in Australia to floods in Venice focus attention on climate change. Japan is in the crosshairs as it seeks both to be recognised as a leader in the climate-change debate but also supports the use of what is widely regarded as a dirty fuel. With limited resources and especially after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the government feels it needs all options and coal is cheap and abundant.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a United Nations conference last month that global criticism of Japan's "addiction to coal" was hitting home, even as Japan remains a big financier of new coal plants in Southeast Asia and the only G7 nation still building coal plants at home. In the Reuters survey, 62% of firms urged the government to curb its coal-fired power projects, while 20% said Japan should ditch coal plans altogether. Only 18% said Japan should continue to promote coal-fired power policy.

"We cannot neglect international cooperation against global warming," a manager at an information service company wrote in response to the survey. "Moreover, I believe a resource-poor Japan must shift away from coal-fired power to other energy sources." A manager at a manufacturer said: "I don't think we should give it up immediately, but Japan must clarify its energy policy in the way that will reduce environmental burdens in the medium to long term."

Backers of coal-fired power argued that a resource-poor Japan has no choice but to stick with coal plans for the time being, the survey showed. "Critics merely base their argument against coal-fired power on their outdated technology that emits CO2. Such a cry that lacks objective and scientific viewpoints is nothing but 'environmental fascism', which is even dangerous," a wholesaler manager wrote.

More than one-third of Japanese firms said abandoning coal plans would harm their business, raising electricity bills and squeezing profits. "It could increase electricity costs and sacrifice stability of power supply to a degree, but these can be technically resolved eventually," a machinery maker manager wrote in the survey.

"It would indirectly lead to promotion of nuclear power," a construction company manager wrote. While 60% saw no impact at all from abandoning coal, the remainder expected it to bring positive effects.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries at its climate talks last month to stop building coal plants after 2020 as part of a wider drive to meet the temperature goals in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved a plan last year to cut greenhouse-gas emissions, including support for hydrogen and carbon capture technology, but made no mention of coal financing.

A study by Global Energy Monitor launched at the U.N. conference showed Japan plans to finance $4.8 billion of investment in coal plants in Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh. The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted from Dec. 25 to Jan. 10 for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed 502 big and midsize non-financial companies. Roughly half of them answered questions on coal plans on condition of anonymity to express opinions freely. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Gay inmates tie the knot inside Cyprus prison

Former heroin addict Kevork Tontian met the man he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars. And not even his freedom was enough to keep him away from Wemson Gabral da Costa. Tontian, a Cypriot, says that after being released from C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020