Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs land size of Himachal or Chhattisgarh to achieve renewable energy target: Research

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 19:34 IST
India needs land size of Himachal or Chhattisgarh to achieve renewable energy target: Research

India needs a total land footprint roughly the size of Himachal Pradesh or Chhattisgarh to achieve its ambitious target of 175 giga watts (GW) renewable energy by 2022, according to a latest research. "Total land footprint needed to meet India's renewable energy target is large, ranging from approximately 55,000 to 125,000 square km or areas, roughly the size of Himachal Pradesh or Chhattisgarh, respectively," the research, titled 'Renewable Energy and Land Use in India: A Vision to Facilitate Sustainable Development', stated.

It has been conducted by environmental think tanks working closely with the government - The Nature Conservancy and the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP). If renewable energy development proceeds with the singular aim of maximising resource potential, approximately 6700–11,900 sq km of forest land and 24,100–55,700 sq km of agricultural land could be impacted at various scales, it said.

"These losses could cause environmental and social conflicts, jeopardise financial investment, and in turn slow the expansion of renewable energy in the country. "The Nature Conservancy analyses also show that there is ample opportunity (more than 10 times what is needed) to achieve India's solar and wind goals on converted lands, which are likely to have lower biodiversity or agricultural values," it said.

According to the research findings, 27 per cent of India's 329 million hectares are classified as wasteland, which is enough for renewable goals deployment. The research demonstrates that it is possible for India to meet the renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022 by placing renewable energy infrastructure on already degraded lands that have lower potential conflict.

"This is a significant opportunity as our country scales up renewable energy production and may lead to faster renewable energy project implementation, lower project costs, and increased energy access," it said. India has made the ambitious commitment to increase renewable energy production to 175 GW by 2022.

The researchers said that one of the biggest obstacles in achieving this target is acquiring land for establishing infrastructure for renewable energy. At the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pledge to increase India's renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2022 to reduce the country's dependency on fossil fuel for energy and to combat climate change.

The study said developing energy projects on lands already degraded by human activities rather than placing new infrastructure within natural habitats or areas of high agricultural production would reduce the cumulative impacts on land and minimise land use conflicts. "The good news is that India's already degraded lands have the potential to generate more than 10 times our 2022 renewable energy target.

"Targeting renewable energy to already degraded areas with lower potential conflicts will not only help India achieve clean energy targets but also maintain food security and protect biodiversity," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act, state to move SC against it

Calling the Citizenship Amendment Act inherently discriminatory, the Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution seeking its immediate repeal and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that his government would approach the Supreme Cou...

German tourist dies in Himachal's Chamba

A 68-year-old German tourist died in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Friday, police said. Rozowski Adelheid had been living in Malkota village in Bharmour tehsil for the last about four months, they said, adding no foul play was found ...

Kerala doctor files complaint with police, IMA after 'jihadi threat' for supporting CAA

A Kerala-based doctor has filed a complaint with the Indian Medical Association IMA and Cyber Cell of Kerala Police alleging that he is being targeted by jihadi groups for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Ranjit Vijayahari, a g...

Tejashwi tours Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a blistering attack on the ruling NDA in the state, accusing the BJP of subscribing to the ideology of Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of having compromise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020