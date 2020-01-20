Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quality infrastructure language of international trade: DG of BMWi

Germany and India established the Working Group in 2013 to strengthen their economic and technical cooperation, reduce technical barriers to trade, and increase product safety.

Quality infrastructure language of international trade: DG of BMWi
The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs & Energy (BMWi) and the Indian Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in collaboration with other Ministries are working closely together on standardization, accreditation and conformity assessment, metrology, product safety, and market surveillance.

The seventh annual meeting of the Indo-German Working Group on Quality Infrastructure took place on 16th and 17th January 2020 in New Delhi with around 80 participants. Germany and India established the Working Group in 2013 to strengthen their economic and technical cooperation, reduce technical barriers to trade, and increase product safety. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs & Energy (BMWi) and the Indian Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in collaboration with other Ministries are working closely together on standardization, accreditation and conformity assessment, metrology, product safety, and market surveillance.

Director-General Stefan Schnorr of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy: "Quality infrastructure is the language of international trade. With a growing relevance of technical regulations – such as mandatory standards – our exchange on regulatory approaches and compliance procedures eases doing business and boosts trade. I welcome the signing of our Work Plan 2020. We have agreed to intensify the cooperation on standards, technical regulation, certification, and market surveillance in key economic areas such as machinery safety, automotive, electric mobility and cybersecurity. A mutual understanding of requirements for safe and secure products helps to protect the citizens in both countries. Our Indo-German discussion paper on the cybersecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices which we just launched is a good example of our successful cooperation."

Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Shri Avinash K. Srivastava said that "Germany is a trusted and important partner for India. It is encouraging to see the intense technical cooperation that happens in our bilateral Working Group. I am happy to see that we have deepened our cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, market surveillance, Industry 4.0, and legal metrology. This year we will also put a focus on strengthening the dialogue on technical regulation, exchange on regulations of medical devices, and exploring twinning arrangements at ISO and IEC level."

This year's annual meeting was attended by a German delegation of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) headed by Director General Stefan Schnorr, representatives from the German Institute for Standardization (DIN), the German Commission for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (DKE), the National Metrology Institute of Germany (PTB), and representatives from German companies and industry associations such as VDMA and VDA. The Indian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as well as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The dialogues on Quality Infrastructure take place within the framework of the Global Project Quality Infrastructure (GPQI), within which BMWi engages in political and technical dialogues with strategic trading partners. GIZ – the German Agency for International Cooperation – supports the implementation of the project on behalf of BMWi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav pitches for caste census; criticises NRC, NPR

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the Centres plans on NPR and NRC anti-poor and pitched for conducting a caste census. Yadav has made the suggestion in the past as well. His demand now comes days after the Odisha c...

'Profound loss': Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Shamsher Surjewala

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader from Haryana Shamsher Singh Surjewala and said his passing away was a profound loss for the party. In her condolence letter to Vidya, the wife of Surje...

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhayas father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice. His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, ...

Ronaldo nets 2, Juve beats Parma to go 4 points clear at top

Milan, Jan 20 AP Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Parma 2-1 on Sunday to remain firmly on course for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title. Juventus moved four points above Inter Milan, which was held 1-1 at relegat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020