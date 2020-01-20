BRIEF-French CGT union says will run minimum service at two LNG terminals

Electricite de France SA: * French CGT energy union branch says it will run minimum service at two LNG terminals this week as part of pension strike action.

* Says it will run minimum service at Elengy's Fos Cavaou and Montoire terminals, adding that no storage tanks will be refilled. * Says it will blockade four of Storengy's gas storage sites in France.

* Says it will also cut power generation at several hydro, nuclear and thermal power generation sites. Further company coverage:

