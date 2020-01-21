Finance Minister invites public to share views about economic conditions

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has invited members of the public to share their views about economic conditions and other issues they would like the government to highlight in the 2020 National Budget.

The Minister will deliver the budget on 26 February 2020 in the National Assembly.

"As usual, the budget allocation always aims to strike a balance amongst competing for national spending priorities. It is in this context that Minister Mboweni invites South Africans to share their views about economic conditions and other issues they would like the government to highlight in the Budget on 26 February 2020," National Treasury said on Monday.

In particular, Treasury said, the Minister would like public views on what government can do to achieve faster and more equitable economic growth, among other issues.

"The Minister looks forward to your contribution," Treasury said.

Contributions can be sent to:

Twitter: @TreasuryRSA with the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2020;

National Treasury website: www.treasury.gov.za on the home page under the heading 'Tips'.

