PM Modi to chair 32nd PRAGATI interaction on 22 January

In the last PRAGATI meeting of the year 2019, 9 projects worth over Rs. 61,000 crores related to 16 states and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir were taken up for discussion.

Prime Minister had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform PRAGATI on 25th March 2015. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will chair the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI- the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, on 22nd January 2020.

In the previous thirty-one interactions of PRAGATI, projects worth over twelve lakh crores have been reviewed by the Prime Minister. In the last PRAGATI meeting of the year 2019, 9 projects worth over Rs. 61,000 crores related to 16 states and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir were taken up for discussion. There were also discussions on various topics like grievances of Indian citizens working abroad, National Agriculture Market, Aspirational District Programme and infrastructure development programs and initiatives.

Prime Minister had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform PRAGATI on 25th March 2015. PRAGATI is an integrating and interactive platform, aimed at addressing the common man's grievances. PRAGATI also helps in simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programs and projects of the Government of India, as well as projects flagged by various State governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

