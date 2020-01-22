Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

A 57-year-old woman -- identified as the wife of the owner of leading bicycle manufacturer Atlas Cycles -- allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhi's posh Aurangzeb Lane area. 57-year-old Natasha Kapur was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday afternoon.

The Delhi Police made news of her suicide public on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, Natash Kapur left behind a suicide note in which she asked her family to take care of themselves. Her daughter and son were present at the house when she allegedly killed herself, the news agency also reported.

Further details awaited.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.