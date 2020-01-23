Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to begin to revisit own history, Sanjeev Sanyal says

Mr. Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI, said that India can achieve its goals if we all work collectively and if the schools produce motivated young people.

India needs to begin to revisit own history, Sanjeev Sanyal says
Mr. Sanyal said that false narratives never get replaced merely by criticism and it can only be replaced by a new narrative, which needs to be written down. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Principal Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Govt of India, Mr. Sanjeev Sanyal today said that the Indian history needs to be revisited and rewritten to help future generations appreciate the true history of India.

Speaking at the 14th Netaji Subhash Memorial Lecture, organized by Netaji Subhash Bose – INA Trust at FICCI, Mr. Sanyal said, "India needs to begin to revisit its own history. And, what better place to start than by starting with the story of India's freedom struggle."

He said that if one reads the conventional, official history books, one will get the impression that India's freedom struggle was a uniquely peaceful one. "Basically, we gently suggested to the British that they should leave, and they politely left," he said.

However, he said that there is a completely different story to be told about armed resistance to the British going back over a long period of time.

"This is not to suggest that the non-violence movement did not play a role, it did. But there was an armed resistance too. And, that story was just as important but unfortunately, sadly rubbed out of the usual narrative," he added.

Mr. Sanyal said that false narratives never get replaced merely by criticism and it can only be replaced by a new narrative, which needs to be written down. Changes in the textbooks can only happen at the end of this process. Somebody has to actually write down the alternative story, he said.

"But the writing of the new narrative itself takes effort and we are not, I am afraid, putting up enough effort into this. Please take up one section of Indian history and simply look at the evidence and rewrite it," he suggested.

Brig (Retd) RS Chhikara, Founder and Chairman, Netaji Subhash Bose – INA Trust, said that the trust has submitted a few important ideas to Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and has his assurance for organizing a tourism circuit for patriotic pilgrimage, which will include INA Memorials at Delhi, Kolkata and Kohima, and improvement of existing memorials at Moirang and Cuttack.

Mr. Subhash Kashyap, Chairman, Advisory Board, Netaji Subhash Bose – INA Trust, thanked Mr. Sanyal for giving a new perspective to the entire freedom struggle and expressed hope that it goes down in history.

Mr. Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI, said that India can achieve its goals if we all work collectively and if the schools produce motivated young people.

Mr. Sanjay Choudhry, Secretary-General, Netaji Subhash Bose – INA Trust, gave the vote of thanks and said, "Hope history of ours can be retold quickly."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Russian MPS give quick first approval to Putin reforms

Moscow, Jan 23 AFP Russian lawmakers on Thursday unanimously approved a sweeping constitutional reform bill put forward by President Vladimir Putin in its first reading, after less than two hours of debate. All 432 lawmakers present in the ...

USAID donates motorcycles to Tanzania to monitor social welfare services

On January 23, 2020, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development USAID, donated 16 Yamaha motorcycles and 800 filing cabinets to the Government of Tanzania. The motorcycles will be used to monitor the...

New York man pleads guilty to attempting to join Pak-based LeT

An American national, who planned to travel overseas to join Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and become an executioner for the terrorist organization, on Thursday pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the terror outfit....

Death penalty is not open ended that can be challenged all the time by condemned prisoners: SC

Observing that the finality of death sentence is extremely important, the Supreme Court on Thursday said condemned prisoners should not be under the impression that the death penalty remains open ended and can be challenged all the time by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020