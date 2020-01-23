USAID donates motorcycles to Tanzania to monitor social welfare services

On January 23, 2020, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated 16 Yamaha motorcycles and 800 filing cabinets to the Government of Tanzania. The motorcycles will be used to monitor the provision of social welfare services to vulnerable children and families. Community caseworkers are better equipped to deliver effective referrals to testing and treatment services at the community level. The cabinets will be used to store confidential records at the community level.

During the handover event, V. Kate Somvongsiri, USAID Deputy Mission Director said, "Community caseworkers are frontline champions and only collective efforts will create an AIDS-free generation in Tanzania".

In addition, the United States Government handed over 15,800 sets of data collection and reporting forms to facilitate successful information management of Tanzania's most vulnerable children and their households. This will increase proper documentation, tracking and client referral for health, protection and social welfare services. Also, 7,200 t-shirts were provided to support community caseworkers and their supervisors for easy identification as they conduct household visits to monitor and manage clients.

The motorcycles and additional materials were handed over to the President's Office – Regional Administrator and Local Government (PORALG), represented by Minister Selemani Jafo.

USAID, through the Community Health and Social Welfare System Strengthening Program (CHSSP), works closely with PORALG and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children. The aim of this collaboration is to control Tanzania's HIV epidemic by strengthening social welfare and protection to vulnerable populations.

(With Inputs from APO)

