Left Menu
Development News Edition

USAID donates motorcycles to Tanzania to monitor social welfare services

During the handover event, V. Kate Somvongsiri, USAID Deputy Mission Director said, “Community caseworkers are frontline champions and only collective efforts will create an AIDS-free generation in Tanzania”.

USAID donates motorcycles to Tanzania to monitor social welfare services
The motorcycles and additional materials were handed over to the President’s Office – Regional Administrator and Local Government (PORALG), represented by Minister Selemani Jafo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

On January 23, 2020, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated 16 Yamaha motorcycles and 800 filing cabinets to the Government of Tanzania. The motorcycles will be used to monitor the provision of social welfare services to vulnerable children and families. Community caseworkers are better equipped to deliver effective referrals to testing and treatment services at the community level. The cabinets will be used to store confidential records at the community level.

During the handover event, V. Kate Somvongsiri, USAID Deputy Mission Director said, "Community caseworkers are frontline champions and only collective efforts will create an AIDS-free generation in Tanzania".

In addition, the United States Government handed over 15,800 sets of data collection and reporting forms to facilitate successful information management of Tanzania's most vulnerable children and their households. This will increase proper documentation, tracking and client referral for health, protection and social welfare services. Also, 7,200 t-shirts were provided to support community caseworkers and their supervisors for easy identification as they conduct household visits to monitor and manage clients.

The motorcycles and additional materials were handed over to the President's Office – Regional Administrator and Local Government (PORALG), represented by Minister Selemani Jafo.

USAID, through the Community Health and Social Welfare System Strengthening Program (CHSSP), works closely with PORALG and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children. The aim of this collaboration is to control Tanzania's HIV epidemic by strengthening social welfare and protection to vulnerable populations.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Madagascar floods kill at least 12 people, with more missing

Floods across the island of Madagascar has killed at least 12 people this week, with 18 missings, after unseasonably heavy rain, the national disaster office said on Thursday. Parts of Africa have experienced heavy rain in recent months bec...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630. ...

U.S. says no uptick in violence from Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

The United States has seen no uptick in Islamic State activity in Syria and Iraq, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday, weeks after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani in Ba...

Two children killed in German school bus crash

Two children, both eight years old, were killed and five more seriously injured when a school bus slipped off an icy road into a ditch in central Germany on Thursday, officials said. Local police said the bus had been carrying 22 children t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020