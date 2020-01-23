Left Menu
Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 to support 6.1 million people in Sudan

Families cannot afford a nutritious meal - let alone other essential needs such as medical care, water, and education.

The economic crisis has overwhelmed already-weak public services, further deepening humanitarian needs in the central and eastern parts of Sudan, where humanitarian partners have a limited presence. Image Credit: Twitter(@RefugeesChief)

The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) partners plan to support 6.1 million of the most vulnerable people in Sudan, which will require US$1.4 billion. Due to the current fragile economy, more people are unable to meet their basic needs, as high inflation continues to erode households' purchasing power. An average local food basket takes up at least 75 percent of household income. Families cannot afford a nutritious meal - let alone other essential needs such as medical care, water, and education. With fewer resources, people adopt negative coping mechanisms, exposing them to more protection risks—particularly gender-based violence and increasing school dropout and child labor.

The economic crisis has overwhelmed already-weak public services, further deepening humanitarian needs in the central and eastern parts of Sudan, where humanitarian partners have a limited presence. The 2020 HRP will scale up assistance in these areas. However, humanitarian response alone is not enough to reduce needs, vulnerability and risks; longer-term action is also urgently needed. The UN and partners are committed to working closely with the Government and the people of Sudan to create a strong foundation for Sudan that realizes the hope and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Donors show strong international support for Sudan in 2020 On 17 January, at a High-Level Roundtable in London co-hosted by the UK, Sweden, OCHA and with the participation of the Sudanese Government, 19 international donors affirmed the importance of scaling up humanitarian assistance to Sudan in 2020 and providing resources early in the year. The participants emphasized the importance of providing funding effectively, including through multi-year and flexible support modalities. Sudan also received assurances from the UN and NGOs to step up response to address the country's urgent humanitarian needs.

