Libya's oil production could fall to 72,000 bpd very soon -NOC

Libya's oil production has fallen to 262,000 barrels a day and could decline to 72,000 bpd very soon, Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of state oil firm NOC, said on Monday.

Eastern Libyan forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been blocking major oil ports and fields for more than a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

