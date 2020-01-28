Rajnath Singh awards best tableau award to Jal Jeevan Mission tableau

The magnificent tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, highlighting the Government's new initiative 'Jal Jeevan Mission' which aims at providing Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024, has been adjudged the best tableau, jointly with the NDRF tableau. Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh awarded the best tableau award to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) tableau in a gracious and befitting ceremony here today. This marvelous tableau depicting the Har Ghar Jal vision of the Prime Minister was one of the central attractions of this year's Republic Day Parade.

In his Independence Day address, last year the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi announced the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission to provide potable water in adequate quantity and prescribed quality on regular basis to every rural household by 2024. Currently, only 33 million out of around 178 million rural households in the country have the facility of piped water connection and hence approximately 146 million households are to provided with household tap connections by 2024 under JJM.

The winner tableau's front design was in the shape of a huge metallic tap and a pot made of metallic pots, representing millions of rural households. The middle section showcased how a rural household in 'New India' benefits under JJM. A household was shown with the facility of running water (in kitchen, toilet, washing area), grey-water flowing into a soak pit, izzatghar (toilet). The family was shown attending to its daily routine with improved quality of life. The rear portion showcased water conservation in the form of a structure that looks like two palms collecting a huge water drop, indicating collective efforts for rainwater harvesting and water conservation. There were artists donned in droplets costumes in blue and cultural attire of different states/UTs walking along symbolizing the making of JJM, a Jan Andolan.

Overall the tableau confirmed the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for water conservation and accessibility of quality water for all urging rural communities to work together so that water becomes a shared commitment and has to become "everyone's business'. In the Prime Minister's words, "for long term drinking water security, it is important that local communities and Gram Panchayats come forward and take responsibility to manage in-village water supply systems and their water resources; and reuse greywater. The community must have a sense of ownership of the assets being created under this Mission."

(With Inputs from PIB)

