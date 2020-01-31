Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women from Namibia on path to career in ICT field with UN support

They were among a group of 39 counterparts from across the region who participated in the African Girls Can Code camp held in Pretoria, South Africa, last April. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 07:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 07:14 IST
Women from Namibia on path to career in ICT field with UN support
“If young girls and women do not have the training and access to ICTs they will be left behind”, said Rachel Odede, the interim UN Resident Coordinator in Namibia.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six young women from Namibia are on the path to a career in the field of information and communications technology (ICT), with the support of the UN office in the country.

They were among a group of 39 counterparts from across the region who participated in the African Girls Can Code camp held in Pretoria, South Africa, last April.

The coders were this week gifted with laptops during a short handover ceremony at UN House in the capital, Windhoek, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

"If young girls and women do not have the training and access to ICTs they will be left behind", said Rachel Odede, the interim UN Resident Coordinator in Namibia.

"Teaching girls to code is needed to close the gender gap in the technology world and the overall gender digital divide."

In congratulating the young women, Ms. Odede quoted from actress Lupita Nyongo's 2014 Oscar acceptance speech.

She encouraged them to continue believing in their dreams because "no matter where you're from, your dreams are valid."

Ngurimuje Tjivikua, who was 19 when she attended the coding workshop, spoke about its impact on the group.

"They taught us that we can do anything we want to… I will live to not only be a consumer, but to be a creator", she said.

Edda Bohn, Deputy Executive Director for Namibia's Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, appealed to the girls to reach out to the community, particularly to out-of-school youth.

The African Union (AU) estimates that 90 percent of future jobs will require ICT skills and that some two million jobs will be created in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

However, women comprise around 28 percent of those pursuing STEM careers; in sub-Saharan Africa, the average is 30 percent, according to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

African Girls Can Code aims to provide 2,000 girls from across the continent with digital literacy skills, including coding, programming and leadership skills.

Established in 2018, the four-year programme is jointly implemented by the AU, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), and UN Women.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

London, Jan 31 AFP Britains Brexit-day front pages expressed both joy at the countrys imminent departure from the European Union and remorse and trepidation on Friday as the UK prepares to go it alone after nearly half a century as part of ...

UPDATE 9-Democrats' bid for new Trump impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

Democrats appeared to have fallen short on Thursday in their bid to secure the votes needed to call witnesses in President Trumps impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trumps likely acquittal as early as this weekend. Democrats had urged ...

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to all of China

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Friday the government has decided to raise its infectious disease advisory level for China, excluding Hubei province, to 2, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the country.The g...

Three terrorists killed, policeman injured after firing on Jammu-Srinagar NH

A group of terrorists opened fire at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here on Friday, triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman injured, police said. The firing took place ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020