Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian food system placing heavy burden on farmers: UN rights expert

Despite an estimated gross domestic product (GDP) of $2.84 trillion, world-renowned innovative businesses, a large agriculture sector, and modern manufacturing capabilities, smallholder farmers are being exploited in Italy, the expert said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:12 IST
Italian food system placing heavy burden on farmers: UN rights expert
“The Italian Government should understand food charity is not to be confused with the right to food.” Image Credit: Flickr

A sophisticated Italian food system is placing a heavy burden on Italy's workers and farmers, an independent UN human rights expert said on Friday, following an 11-day visit to the country that many regards as the world's food capital.

Despite an estimated gross domestic product (GDP) of $2.84 trillion, world-renowned innovative businesses, a large agriculture sector, and modern manufacturing capabilities, smallholder farmers are being exploited in Italy, the expert said.

"Italy is very active in promoting human rights internationally, in particular, the right to food, but this does not altogether resonate nationally", Hilal Elver, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, said, as she concluded her 11-day visit to the country.

Following conversations with people who depend on food banks and charities for their next meal, she upheld that people in agriculture "work excessively long hours, under difficult conditions and with a salary too low to cover their basic needs."

Moreover, undocumented migrant workers are often left "in limbo" with no access to regular jobs or the possibility of renting a decent place to live. And students do not have access to school canteens because their families are too poor to pay for it.

"As a developed country and the third-largest economy in Europe, such levels of poverty and food insecurity in Italy are unacceptable", spelled out Ms. Elver.

"The Italian Government should understand food charity is not to be confused with the right to food."

Vulnerable migrant workers

Agricultural migrant workers are one of the most vulnerable groups.

Between 450,000 to 500,000 migrants work in Italy's agricultural sector, representing about half of its total workforce.

The field is often the only sector in which low-skilled workers can find employment, and hires the highest share of illegal migrant workers.

"From the north to the south of Italy, hundreds of thousands of workers farm the land or take care of livestock without adequate legal and social protections, coping with insufficient salaries and living under the constant threat of losing their job, being forcibly repatriated or becoming the object of physical and moral violence", the UN expert said.

She maintained that seasonal and non-seasonal workers often find in the caporalato system, which outsources the recruitment of temporary workers to intermediaries and is accused of being exploitative, "the sole possibility to sell their labor and obtain payment."

Illicit activity

Other ways in which the black market encroaches on the Italian food system include dumping and burning contaminated products in rural areas; purchasing land with illicit cash, and using toxic fertilizers, often sprayed by workers without their knowledge.

"The increase in large-scale retailing has led to a significant reshaping of the food sector, as major distribution chains control the majority of the market and impose low prices that small-scale farmers cannot match", the expert said.

The Special Rapporteur traveled to ten cities in the regions of Lazio, Lombardy, Tuscany, Piedmont, Apulia, and Sicily where she met with local authorities, migrant workers, small-scale farmers, and agricultural workers, among others.

She also discussed access to school canteens with academics, teachers, and students.

"They expressed the urgent need to establish a national framework for school feeding programs to combat disparities among municipalities and ensure that all students have access to canteens, despite their families' economic situation", concluded the independent expert.

Independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Countries tighten China travel curbs as official admits mishandling virus

Beijing, Jan 31 AFP Countries expanded restrictions on travellers from China over a deadly virus epidemic Friday as an official admitted that a botched response worsened an outbreak that has grown into a global health emergency. At least 21...

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The Crown, the shows creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five sea...

PM 24-karat gold, don't doubt his intention: Rajnath

Hitting out at the Opposition for creating a misunderstanding among Muslims over the amended Citizenship Act, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 24-karat gold and his intention should not be doubte...

UPDATE 1-Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort -reports

Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the presidents planned trip there...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020