India cannot restrict defense cooperation to few countries: Rajnath Singh

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has said terror and its related violence have posed serious challenges to the international security environment and the interplay between state and non-state actors as proxies to spread violence have further increased the threat. He said the continued presence of terrorist infrastructure and state support to terrorists in the neighboring country have tested India's patience. However, as a responsible and powerful nation, India had displayed that it was able to disrupt and deter the activities of terrorist groups and their patrons. Addressing the third Defence Attachés Conference here today, Shri Rajnath Singh assured that India would continue to do so.

Speaking on the threats in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region Raksha Mantri said, "We need to be more focused to secure our interests. We have adopted pro-active measures to promote peace and stability in the region as well as to increase defense and security cooperation with the Indian Ocean rim countries so as to create a stable maritime environment."

Turning his attention to DefExpo 2020 and opportunities provided by it, Shri Rajnath Singh said, "With the establishment of two industrial corridors in the states of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, it is expected that this will increase defense manufacturing and exports. There is a lot of scopes for DAs to work and attract FDI in these corridors. India has also offered several defenses Line of Credits (LOC) to friendly countries to allow Indian defense exports and increase their presence in the global market.

Raksha Mantri added that a large country like India cannot restrict its defense cooperation to a few countries. Efforts should be made to expand it continuously. In this direction, Shri Rajnath Singh announced the creation of 10 new Defense Wings so that 10 more Defence Attachés (DAs) could be appointed. This will further strengthen India's defense diplomacy, he added.

The Government has introduced a new scheme to promote defense exports through DAs to their respective countries. Under this scheme, funds have been allocated for export promotion to 34 countries. Shri Rajnath Singh hoped that the DAs will use this fund judiciously to promote defense exports.

The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have also opened offices for their liaison officers in different countries like Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Oman, etc. An Export Promotion and Investor Cell have been set up under the Department of Defence Production to facilitate Indian companies' efforts for exports. Notification of the Open General Export License (OGEL) is also an important step in this context.

Shri Rajnath Singh also appreciated the efforts made by the DAs for increasing the participation of the various Defense official delegations and industry in the Defense Expo 2020 to be held in Lucknow, which will be the largest DefExpo ever.

Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar also addressed the DAs. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane and DAs in various countries attended the conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

