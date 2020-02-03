Left Menu
Japan provides grant for rice farming, solar power equipment to Nigeria

The other project initiated by SSSDO in Enugu will be implemented with Panasonic Corporation which will provide solar power equipment to the Hospital.

The project initiated by NISD in Ekiti will be implemented in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Corporation which will provide agricultural equipment from Yanmar Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd. to the farmers in Ekiti state. Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan signed grant contracts of US$335,878 for projects to provide Ekiti state with rice farming equipment to boost rice production and Enugu state with solar power equipment to enhance quality health care.

On 30th January 2020, Mr. KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and representatives of two NGOs, New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) and South Sahara Social Development Organisation (SSSDO), signed Grant Contracts of US$335,878 in total for two projects under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). One is to provide farmers in Ekiti state with rice farming equipment and the other is to provide Poly Hospital in Enugu state with solar power equipment, manufactured by Japanese companies. Since 1998, over 170 projects with a total amount of US$12 million have been implemented throughout Nigeria under the GGP scheme.

The other project initiated by SSSDO in Enugu will be implemented with Panasonic Corporation which will provide solar power equipment to the Hospital.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Martins Ogunlade, Programme Manager for New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), signed the grant contract on behalf of NISD, witnessed by Mr. Folorunso Bamidele Olabode, Honorable Commissioner of Agriculture of Ekiti state. Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, Executive Director for South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSSDO) signed the grant contract for SSSDO while Dr. Okechukwu Ossai, Director Public Health from the Enugu State Hospitals Management Board witnessed the signing for the Poly Hospital project.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this public-private partnership assistance will contribute to increasing rice production in Ekiti state, enhancing the delivery of quality health care in Enugu state, and to strengthen the amicable relationship between Japan and Nigeria.

(With Inputs from APO)

