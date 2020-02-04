Left Menu
Wage negotiations in public service underway: Cabinet

“Cabinet was satisfied with the work that seeks to build a public service that responds to the economic challenges we face as a country. The Minister was mandated to continue with this work,” said Cabinet.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of seven directors of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation for a period of three years. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Wage negotiations in the public service are underway, Cabinet said on Monday.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu briefed Cabinet on the wage negotiations with public service unions at a special Cabinet meeting held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on 31 January.

Government has reiterated its commitment to working with the unions to build a capable, ethical and developmental State.

Meanwhile, a more extensive discussion on these negotiations will take place at the next sitting of Cabinet.

Appointments

Friday's meeting also saw the appointment of Advocate Solomzi Mbada as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (ARMSCOR).

In January, it was reported that the defense technology and acquisition service provider's CEO Kevin Wakeford had taken special leave.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of seven directors of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation for a period of three years.

The meeting took place alongside the three-day Cabinet Lekgotla held at the Presidential guesthouse in Tshwane from 29 - 31 January 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

