Holding elections to be crucial step for reuniting Palestinian people: UN chief

Meanwhile, human suffering prevails throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, said the UN chief, including the “dire socio-economic conditions” facing the two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:00 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:00 IST
Restrictions must be eased on the movement of goods and people to and from Gaza, with the goal of ultimately lifting them. Image Credit: Flickr

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is "key to sustainable peace in the Middle East", the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only "furthers radicalization across the region".

António Guterres told the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, meeting in New York, that the Organization supports an end to the decades-long conflict on the basis of numerous "resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements" that have been made, with "recognized borders on the basis of the pre-1967 lines".

He cited the expansion and acceleration of illegal settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, ongoing demolitions, seizures of Palestinian-owned property and evictions, as continuing cause for concern.

Moreover, the UN has "repeatedly stated that Jerusalem remains a final status issue", he continued, "the city's future can only be resolved on the basis of international law and through negotiations between the parties".

Unilateral proposal

Last week United States President Donald Trump proposed his 'Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future' that would legalize Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and also allow Israel to annex around 30 percent of the West Bank.

Michael Link, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestine, referred to it as "a one and a half State solution".

For his part, the Secretary-General responded by recalling the UN's longstanding commitment to realize a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians "living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines."

"The position of the United Nations on the two-State solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound", he upheld.

Human suffering continues

"Projects implemented by UN agencies and other donors are bringing a measure of relief, but far more needs to be done", explained the UN chief. Ultimately, Gaza also requires political solutions: "On its own, no amount of humanitarian or economic support will resolve either the situation in Gaza or the broader conflict", he said.

Restrictions must be eased on the movement of goods and people to and from Gaza, with the goal of ultimately lifting them.

"I call on Palestinian leaders to engage constructively with Egypt and others to advance intra-Palestinian reconciliation", Mr. Guterres stated, repeating his pleas to Member States to "ensure reliable funding for UNRWA [UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] to fully continue its vital work on behalf of Palestinian refugees".

Elections 'long overdue'

Holding "long-overdue general elections" in Palestine, including East Jerusalem, will be "a crucial step" towards renewed legitimacy for national institutions and "reuniting the Palestinian people under a single, legitimate and democratic Palestinian national government", according to the UN chief.

"As my Special Coordinator of the Middle East Process recently said to the Security Council, we are hopeful that the Palestinian President will very soon issue the decree scheduling legislative and presidential elections and that Israel will allow voting in East Jerusalem as well", he said.

UN's diamond anniversary

In marking the Organization's 75th anniversary, Mr. Guterres flagged, "we need a renewed commitment to uphold the values of the Charter as our shared framework of cooperation for the realization of the rights of future generations of Israeli and Palestinians".

"Rest assured of my full commitment and that of the United Nations" for a "just and comprehensive peace" between Palestinians and Israelis "living side by side" as two States, concluded the Secretary-General.

