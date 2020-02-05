Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief to attend African Union Summit from 9-10 Feb

The Secretary-General will hold bilateral meetings with member states, participate in some side events and address a press conference on Saturday, 8th February.

UN chief to attend African Union Summit from 9-10 Feb
Meanwhile, the UN in Ethiopia is finalizing arrangements for side events organized in collaboration with the African Union on the margins of the Summit. Image Credit: Flickr

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union to be held from 9-10 February at the headquarters of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa. Mr. Gutteres is expected to address the Summit, whose theme for the year is, "Silencing the Guns; Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development." The Secretary-General will hold bilateral meetings with member states, participate in some side events and address a press conference on Saturday, 8th February.

Meanwhile, the UN in Ethiopia is finalizing arrangements for side events organized in collaboration with the African Union on the margins of the Summit. These include a high-level, early morning meeting on Gender Equality and Women's empowerment in Africa and the Launch of the Africa Women's Leadership Fund (AWLF) on Saturday 8th of February. Also scheduled is the signing of the UN-AU Joint Framework on Human Rights and a High-level Forum on Agenda 2063 to discuss the AU report on Evidence-Based Reporting for Collective Reflection and Action on Agenda 2063.

A highlight of the week is the Launch of the book, "SHE Stands for Peace, 20 years, 20 journeys" which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security. A side event on Unlocking the full potential of Africa's Blue Economy - A continental strategy for joint action - will also take place on the margins of the Summit.

Furthermore, the Economic Commission for Africa will hold the third edition of the African Business Forum a day after the Summit on 11th February. The high-level Forum will hold on the theme of Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity.

The President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande of Nigeria is also scheduled to attend the Summit.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll rises to 21 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials

Istanbul, Feb 5 AFP At least 21 people were killed Wednesday in an avalanche in eastern Turkey during a search and rescue mission after a similar incident the day before, local officials said.The bodies of nine civilians, eight gendarmerie ...

RBI will have to do heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates: HDFC Bank

The Budget does not provide any counter-cyclical stimulus to boost consumption, and the Reserve Bank will have to do the heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates, the countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Wednesday....

HC rebukes Centre for illegally occupied govt bungalows, orders their forthwith vacation

Rebuking the Housing Ministry for permitting 576 government accommodation units to be illegally occupied by retired officials and ex-MPs, the Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Centre to get them vacated within two weeks and to initiat...

IMD installs advanced weather system at 18 airports: Aviation Minister

The India Meteorological Department IMD has started to install the integrated automatic weather observing system AWOS at 18 airports where there are more than 500 weekly flights, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020