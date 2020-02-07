Bombing continuing with impunity in Syria's Idlib: UN official

A military escalation in northern Syria that has trapped civilians in Idlib has "shocked and horrified" a senior UN humanitarian official. The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mark Cutts, said that "bombing has just been continuing with impunity."

There are some three million people in what the UN has described as a "war zone" and many are trying to cross into Turkey to safety.

The majority of displaced people have been living in makeshift camps with few facilities. The worst affected are children.

The war in Syria is now in its ninth year.

