U.S. to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy - Iraqi government officials

The United States has agreed to extend a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy supplies, including gas, two Iraqi government officials said on Monday.

They did not immediately say how long the renewed waiver would last. Washington has repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its power grid for periods of 90 and 120 days.

