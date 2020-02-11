Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt initiates drive for saturating PM-KISAN beneficiaries with Kisan Credit Card

Activities under Saturation drive in a district would be led by the District Collector with the full support of the Lead District Manager and DDM, NABARD. 

Govt initiates drive for saturating PM-KISAN beneficiaries with Kisan Credit Card
This will help all such farmers to get short term loans for crop & animal/fish rearing at a maximum interest of 4% on timely repayment. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

To enable universal access to Concessional Institutional credit, the Government of India has initiated a drive in Mission Mode for saturating all PM-KISAN beneficiaries with Kisan Credit Card (KCC). This will help all such farmers to get short term loans for crop & animal/fish rearing at a maximum interest of 4% on timely repayment.

This drive has started from 10th February 2020 and will be carried out for a period of 15 days. Detailed instructions in this regard have been issued to all the State/UT Govts, MDs of all banks and Chairman NABARD, detailing the procedure to be followed for coverage of PM-KISAN beneficiaries under KCC.

State/UT Governments and banks have been advised to prepare a list of all PM-KISAN beneficiaries who do not have KCC and approach them through line departments of the State/UT Government including Departments of Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Panchayat & Rural Development, and Panchayat Secretaries. Bank Sakhis under the NRLM scheme would also be used for motivating PM KISAN beneficiaries to visit the concerned bank branches for the purpose.

As the KCC along with the benefit of Interest Subvention has now been extended to animal husbandry and fisheries farmers also, State/UT Governments have also been requested to focus on such farmers and facilitate sanction of additional credit limit/issue fresh KCC to them.

To ensure ease of application the following steps have been taken -

a. A simple one-page form has been developed such that the basic data would be obtained from the bank's record under PM KISAN and only a copy of the land record along with details of crop sown would need to be filled in.

b. The one-page form shall be available along with an advertisement being published in all leading newspapers across the country and the same can be cut and filled by the beneficiaries.

c. The form can also be downloaded from websites of all Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) as well as the website of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India (www.agricoop.gov.in) and PM-KISAN portal (www.pmkisan.gov.in).

d. Common Service Centres (CSC) have also been authorized to fill-up the form and transmit the same to the concerned bank branches.

All banks have been advised to have separate counters for handling such applications and ensure the issue of fresh KCC; or, enhancement of the existing KCC limit; or, activation of inoperative KCC account within the shortest possible time not exceeding 14 days from date of submission of application.

Progress of this drive will be monitored on a daily basis by the State/UT Govt. Activities under Saturation drive in a district would be led by the District Collector with the full support of the Lead District Manager and DDM, NABARD.

In addition to the KCC, with a view to providing social security to the PM KISAN beneficiaries, eligible farmers will also be enrolled for the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BimaYojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana (PMJJBY), after obtaining their consent. These schemes provide accident insurance and life insurance, at a premium of Rs.12/- and Rs.330/- respectively for an insured value of Rs.2 lakh in each case.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment

A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district.Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to lif...

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case....

Astronauts for India's human space flight start training in Moscow

Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos said the planned twelve-month training program of Indian candidates for a spaceflight started on Monday at the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center GCTC in Moscow. After a thorough s...

Delhi polls: Cong accepts defeat, vows to rebuild itself

The Congress on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital. It said the poll results also had a message for the BJP that the most toxic campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020