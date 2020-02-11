Govt initiates drive for saturating PM-KISAN beneficiaries with Kisan Credit Card

To enable universal access to Concessional Institutional credit, the Government of India has initiated a drive in Mission Mode for saturating all PM-KISAN beneficiaries with Kisan Credit Card (KCC). This will help all such farmers to get short term loans for crop & animal/fish rearing at a maximum interest of 4% on timely repayment.

This drive has started from 10th February 2020 and will be carried out for a period of 15 days. Detailed instructions in this regard have been issued to all the State/UT Govts, MDs of all banks and Chairman NABARD, detailing the procedure to be followed for coverage of PM-KISAN beneficiaries under KCC.

State/UT Governments and banks have been advised to prepare a list of all PM-KISAN beneficiaries who do not have KCC and approach them through line departments of the State/UT Government including Departments of Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Panchayat & Rural Development, and Panchayat Secretaries. Bank Sakhis under the NRLM scheme would also be used for motivating PM KISAN beneficiaries to visit the concerned bank branches for the purpose.

As the KCC along with the benefit of Interest Subvention has now been extended to animal husbandry and fisheries farmers also, State/UT Governments have also been requested to focus on such farmers and facilitate sanction of additional credit limit/issue fresh KCC to them.

To ensure ease of application the following steps have been taken -

a. A simple one-page form has been developed such that the basic data would be obtained from the bank's record under PM KISAN and only a copy of the land record along with details of crop sown would need to be filled in.

b. The one-page form shall be available along with an advertisement being published in all leading newspapers across the country and the same can be cut and filled by the beneficiaries.

c. The form can also be downloaded from websites of all Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) as well as the website of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India (www.agricoop.gov.in) and PM-KISAN portal (www.pmkisan.gov.in).

d. Common Service Centres (CSC) have also been authorized to fill-up the form and transmit the same to the concerned bank branches.

All banks have been advised to have separate counters for handling such applications and ensure the issue of fresh KCC; or, enhancement of the existing KCC limit; or, activation of inoperative KCC account within the shortest possible time not exceeding 14 days from date of submission of application.

Progress of this drive will be monitored on a daily basis by the State/UT Govt. Activities under Saturation drive in a district would be led by the District Collector with the full support of the Lead District Manager and DDM, NABARD.

In addition to the KCC, with a view to providing social security to the PM KISAN beneficiaries, eligible farmers will also be enrolled for the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BimaYojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana (PMJJBY), after obtaining their consent. These schemes provide accident insurance and life insurance, at a premium of Rs.12/- and Rs.330/- respectively for an insured value of Rs.2 lakh in each case.

(With Inputs from PIB)

