Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plight of children in Madagascar getting worse: UN humanitarians

Torrential rains two weeks ago affected 120,000 people, cutting off roads, destroying 174 schools and forcibly displacing 16,000, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 07:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 07:14 IST
Plight of children in Madagascar getting worse: UN humanitarians
UNICEF Madagascar Deputy Representative, Jean Benoit Manhes, pointed out that the recent floods are just one of the many challenges faced by Madagascar’s children “all year long”. Image Credit: Flickr

Since 2012, the plight of children in Madagascar has not improved and is in many cases getting worse, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

Torrential rains two weeks ago affected 120,000 people, cutting off roads, destroying 174 schools and forcibly displacing 16,000, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the current lean season has left more than 700,000 people without enough to eat.

And although it is helping to feed some 230,000 hungry people, the UN agency spelled out that 11.4 million in the country are undernourished.

UNICEF Madagascar Deputy Representative, Jean Benoit Manhes, pointed out that the recent floods are just one of the many challenges faced by Madagascar's children "all year long".

These include natural disasters, drought, and pandemics – challenges that have been aggravated by climate change and require far more international attention and support.

"Because of poor access to sanitation, 40 percent of the population still practice open defecation", Mr. Manhes explained. "As a consequence, 93 percent – I repeat, 93 percent – of drinking water in rural areas is contaminated by e-coli".

This, coupled with widespread poverty and a generally poor diet, leads to "one of the highest chronic malnutrition rates in the world; 42 percent of children being stunted or as we say, chronically malnourished", he elaborated.

Grim statistics

In an appeal for long-term assistance to Madagascar, UNICEF highlighted that two in five girls get married before they are 18, and more than one child in three, works in dangerous conditions, such as in the mica mining industry.

The agency also warned that fewer than one-in-three children have received the vaccines they need, leading to "annual pandemics" of polio and plague.

New epidemics – such as the measles outbreak this year which killed more than 1,200 children – could further destabilize the system, the agency said.

And to make matters worse, Madagascar remains among the poorest countries in the world, with 75 percent of the population living on less than $1.90 a day.

In addition to facing malnutrition and life-threatening sanitation challenges, about five million out of a total population of 25 million people, live in natural disaster-prone areas.

Threatening shortfall

Every year since the 1990s, WFP's School Feeding Programme has been serving an average of 275,000 children in more than 1,000 public primary schools in the most vulnerable areas – ensuring locally-produced, nutritious warm meals to keep children in school.

And last week it began two months of food and cash distributions to assist in livelihood rehabilitation and environmental protection during the height of the lean season.

However, despite the many generous contributions received from donors, WFP faces a $42 million shortfall this year and needs additional funds to assist vulnerable and food-insecure communities.

"Don't forget Madagascar's children", Mr. Manhes, urged, concluding: "They need help and will need help for a long time".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Sanders seizes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden trails badly

Adds results, Bennet dropping out By John Whitesides and Amanda BeckerMANCHESTER, N.H., Feb 11 - Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led in New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed ...

Lightning's Kucherov exits due to injury

Tampa Bay leading scorer Nikita Kucherov left the Lightnings Tuesday road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an unspecified injury. Kucherov collided with Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson behind the Pittsburgh net in the final minute...

UN urges Israel and Palestine to show necessary to advance lasting peace

Rising tensions and instability across the globe, particularly in the Middle East, underscore the need to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, the UN Secretary-General told the Security Council on Tuesday.Ant...

Report: Giants to sign RHP Cahill to minor-league deal

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to sign free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Cahill to a minor-league contract, The Athletic reported Tuesday night. A source told Ken Rosenthal that Cahill, a right-hander who pitched for the Los Angeles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020