Nanaia Mahuta congratulates Amokura Kawharu for appointment

The Minister of Māori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta today congratulated Associate Professor Amokura Kawharu on her appointment as the next President of the Law Commission.

"Amokura Kawharu will be a standout in her new role, leading in an innovative and forward-looking approach to the law reform process. She will be a direct link to the commission in how it addresses Te Ao issues.

" I am sure she will reflect both Māori and women's values in this process of developing and reforming the law in Aotearoa," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Associate Professor Kawharu has iwi affiliations with Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Whātua. She is a graduate of Auckland University and majored in International law at Cambridge University.

Amokura Kawharu will take up her new appointment in May 2020. She will be the first Māori Law Commission president.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

