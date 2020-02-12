Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nanaia Mahuta congratulates Amokura Kawharu for appointment

“ I am sure she will reflect both Māori and women’s values in this process of developing and reforming the law in Aotearoa,” says Hon Nanaia Mahuta. 

Nanaia Mahuta congratulates Amokura Kawharu for appointment
“ I am sure she will reflect both Māori and women’s values in this process of developing and reforming the law in Aotearoa,” says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.  Image Credit: Twitter(@KiriAllan)

The Minister of Māori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta today congratulated Associate Professor Amokura Kawharu on her appointment as the next President of the Law Commission.

"Amokura Kawharu will be a standout in her new role, leading in an innovative and forward-looking approach to the law reform process. She will be a direct link to the commission in how it addresses Te Ao issues.

" I am sure she will reflect both Māori and women's values in this process of developing and reforming the law in Aotearoa," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Associate Professor Kawharu has iwi affiliations with Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Whātua. She is a graduate of Auckland University and majored in International law at Cambridge University.

Amokura Kawharu will take up her new appointment in May 2020. She will be the first Māori Law Commission president.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico City killing sparks fury over violence against women

The gruesome murder of a 25-year-old woman in Mexicos capital has unleashed outrage among authorities and rights groups after leaked photos of her mutilated body appeared on the front page of a newspaper.Prosecutors will seek the maximum pu...

Copenhagen's challenge of staying green while hosting Euro 2020

Copenhagen, Feb 12 AFP With the aim of going carbon neutral by 2025, Copenhagen faces a challenge as it prepares to host Euro 2020 matches -- with the accompanying excesses -- while minimising the climate impact. This years tournament will ...

Former Massachusetts Governor Patrick to end 2020 presidential bid -CBS

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick planned to end his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, CBS News reported, citing a source familiar with the announcement.Campaign manager Abe Rakov did not confirm hi...

Death toll rises to 1,113 in China coronavirus; confirmed cases jump to over 44,000

The death toll in Chinas novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653, health officials said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020